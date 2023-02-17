The great thing about being over halfway through February is longer days. Longer days means more happening out there.
The thrill of chasing the dragon can be overwhelming. Uncle Joe popped his first balloon last week and it quickly became a binge. We've lost count of the unidentified objects blasted out of the air since the first Chinese balloon but we do commend the President for sharing his buzz with Pierre Trudeau's kid. Both heads of state are now sleeping it off.
In unrelated news, production on the sequel to the 2009 movie "Up" was abruptly halted last weekend.
In statehouses all across the country, terrified conservatives are passing laws against the LGBTQ community. Evidently accepting the scientific reality gender isn't necessarily binary is scary when you base reality on misinterpreted 2500 year old texts. Lawmakers seem to be especially mortified of the trope that predates the words in the book they so woefully mangle.
I can understand that RuPaul can be a little scary. But what we call drag shows today predate the ancient Greeks. Men appearing as women, and vice-versa, is as old as recorded history.
In ancient Greek theater, all female roles were played by men. Anyone heard of Western Civilization? The ancient Greeks started it. In drag.
But the club on the right is full of members hellbent on proving they roll holier than the next which is why statehouses are also full of bills against body-autonomy and self-determination. People who believe the end is near are never the ones you want passing laws for the future.
Remember separation of church and state? Good times.
In other nutrition news, McDonalds has announced an overhaul of the Chicken McNugget. The new morsel, called the McPlant Nugget, contains no chicken whatsoever. Not even the lips.
The mcupdated nuggets will be made of peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter. The kids may call that foul but how much worse can that be than beaks, feet and kidneys?
The new nuggets will be tested in Germany which first made me wonder what in the world Germany had done to deserve that kind of treatment but then I caught myself. O yeah. That. But still, getting stuck with mcplant nuggets seems pretty harsh for the place that gave us beer.
The old Elkhorn City Theater never had the new movies. It was squarely in the second run circuit. The first time I saw Raquel Welch was on that screen when they finally got "One Million Years, B.C." a couple years after it was released. I can testify that fifteen feet of fur bikinied Raquel Welch will leave a mark on a ten year old that never goes away.
Ms. Welch was a young, divorced mother of two when she was discovered. Basically the opposite of the sex symbol she became. She always seemed too classy for the role she stepped into. That's because Raquel Welch was smarter than her contemporaries and completely in on the joke. Her career lasted decades instead of a year or two like most.
She had more courage and intelligence in her thumb than those chicken littles scared to death of Tootsie.