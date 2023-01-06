All the holiday hoopla is over and now is the time to start the new year. Some people make resolutions for better health, some hope for prosperity and others just want to continue to live in what was formerly known as peace. I don’t do any of that nonsense.
All I can say is I’m glad I’m not the field goal kicker for Ohio State. He had a chance to win a playoff game in the College Football Championship Series playoff at the last second by kicking an easy field goal. Just as the ball was making its way to the goal post, the ball dropped in New York City signaling the change in the year from 2022 to 2023.
At precisely, or really close to that time, the ball missed, Ohio State lost the game and Georgia will play for a national championship. His resolution may be to move out of Ohio, as those OSU fans are rabid people.
Monday evening during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game, we witnessed a young man collapse after what looked like a routine hit. The young man collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had CPR administered to him on the field in front millions of people.
It was at that time, when a nation of fans, regardless of color, creed, religion, team favorite or other stopped and said a prayer for this player who was clearly struggling for his life. Monday night we all became Godly as we prayed for the well-being of the player.
I would say people who made resolutions to get closer to God, achieved that goal that evening. Every commentator on every news and sports channel called for prayers for the player. It was a hopeless situation and the only thing that people could do was pray. As of this writing, the player is in critical condition. We, as a nation are wishing a full and speedy recovery to Damar Hamlin. #3 — keep fighting.
Like I said, I don’t make resolutions. I just get disappointed when I break them, which usually happens quickly. I may make a goal to not eat too much ice cream, but my friends Ben and Jerry are evil.
I may set a goal to not let the stupid things that people do or say affect me in a negative way. I hate wasting my energy on stupid people, but it’s so damn hard.
I was talking to an elected official on Jan. 3, three days into the New Year and the official threatened me. We have been uncovering some issues that don’t make sense and this person clearly did not like what we have printed, which so far has been the truth.
However, as an elected official, this person still has a responsibility to communicate to the free press, which I guess this person doesn’t understand. We needed clarification on an unrelated issue and lo and behold, the official said he doesn’t like me. The official made some pretty foolish comments and then threatened me. It was like Christmas all over.
People who may have made a mistake or two threaten me all the time when we reported on them or a family member. But usually those threats are benign. The disgraced Social Security lawyer threatened me, and karma being the fickle bitch she is has him sitting in a jail for a long time. He’s not there because of the threats, but because he is a slime ball who cheated the government out of millions of dollars.
Elected officials have threatened me in the past. And usually when that happens, it’s because they know that we have caught them with their hands in the cookie jar. All of those elected officials have been voted out of office. Karma.
I’m not at liberty to disclose any information on this latest threat just yet. But keep reading because it will come out soon.
If you make resolutions, good luck in your efforts. For me, 2023 started out to be an interesting one. Week two and forward holds a host of opportunities — it’s never dull around here.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.