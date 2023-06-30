Last week the Pike County Fiscal Court approved the new voter’s redistricting map and some people are not happy, which is ironic because voter turnout is horrendous and it appears and if no one really cares, except of course the politicians, current and past.
The county went from six magistrates to three commissioners and the way the county was split the voting district was not even. On paper, what the court approved is a close as it can be from a population standpoint. Keep in mind that the numbers they used to make the new map is three years old.
From what I have been told, maps were given to the committee charged with the redistricting and the three voting members came up with what was approved by the court.
After the smoke cleared, District One has 19,901 people, District Two has 20,077 people and District three has 18,601 people, which is as about as even as you can get it without splitting one area in half, which is not going to work.
Splitting one town in half will confuse the heck out of voters and since turnout is dismal already, the last thing that needs to happen is to make voting more complicated.
When I spoke to a committee member, the current commissioners live almost in the middle of each district. However, when the map was presented to the fiscal court, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones questioned the map’s origin and stated that the proposed map potentially pits two former commissioners against each other in the same district in the unlikely event they choose to run again. Jones said it was “interesting” that the approved map had that scenario.
Jones, in not so many words, raised the question about politics playing a role in the next commissioner election and since he named two former commissioners, Robertson and Tackett, who if they do run for office in the future will be pitted against each other in the same district. Jones’ conspiracy theory may hold merit, but since I, nor he were involved in the redistricting, we don’t know.
I have been assured, however, that no foul play was injected into the mapping process, and lying to the press is not a real good habit if political careers are to be maintained. Remember two former judges-executives who we caught in misspeaks, I mean lies; both were defeated.
When I spoke to a member, he stated that he and the other members did not know the exact address of former commissioners, so they could not pinpoint how that would affect them should they choose to run again. If you look at the political parties involved; I can see why Jones expressed paranoia. The former commissioners were Democrats, which is what Jones is. The new commissioners are Republicans, which is what the county clerk is, so Jones, without mentioning that fact may have been a little concerned that the Democrats may never take control again.
Jones wanted to know who made the map and, according to my crack research, the maps were drawn up and approved by two of the tree members of the committee and someone who works at the county drew up the final, which was submitted to the court in early June.
Jones made a comment that the commissioners did not see the maps until the meeting. I feel someone saw the maps and the commissioners approved the map as is with little review and discussion, which, to me, is problematic.
In my opinion, the commissioners should have studied something so important a little more. In any event, it’s done and the bottom line is if people don’t care to vote, this whole exercise is futile.
