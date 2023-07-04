We’ve made no secret in the past about our concerns with the operations of the Pike County Public Libraries.
With a massive tax base, the organization, in the past, has made some questionable choices that, for the most part, were not questioned by officials in time for changes to be made.
These concerns were shared by some officials, and the legislature, in 2022, approved a measure that changed the way library boards were appointed. In the past, when a vacancy occurred on a library board, the board itself made recommendations for the replacements which were then approved by the county fiscal court.
The 2022 change made it so the judge-executive and fiscal court generated and approved the choices.
There was a lot of controversy about the measure, but, so far, it’s not resulted in the decimation of the commonwealth’s library systems.
Here in Pike County, we’ve seen two appointments — Greg May and Marvin Hensley — both local businessmen who are familiar with the importance of financial accountability. And one issue that’s already been brought up is the $7 million the library district has in savings, which all — the board, the fiscal court and the library’s current leadership — agree should be in some kind of interest-bearing account, a move which is underway.
With all the controversy in the past, we have to say we like some of the directions in which we’re seeing the library district move.
We as a newspaper were never opposed to the existence of the library district, nor to its support through tax dollars. Libraries serve a vital purpose in our communities and are vastly under-utilized by a large portion of our community.
For those who do take advantage of what the libraries have to offer, however, those services are typically greatly needed and unavailable elsewhere. There’s also a component to libraries that make them necessary for the public discourse and educational health of the community.
Our concern has always been that there wasn’t enough attention being paid and oversight being exerted over an organization which collects a large chunk of taxpayer dollars annually.
We believe that’s changing and the things that are going on there now seem to be not only bringing oversight and clarity to the district’s finances but also pumping some new life into the libraries themselves, with numerous program offerings and outreaches in which the organization is teaming up with others to enlighten and entertain the community as a whole.
Again, we like what we see. We want to encourage all officials and individuals involved to continue this direction — more transparency and thoughtful financial planning, as well as continued efforts to push the boundaries of what a library can do to better serve the public in new and innovative ways.
It’s said that the best disinfectant is sunshine. Bringing transparency to governmental and quasi-governmental organizations often results in stronger organizations more focused on the public they’re duty-bound to serve.
We’re excited to see where the Pike County Libraries is headed in the future, but will also be focused on helping to ensure the push toward a more responsible district continues.