Last week’s legislative committee meetings provided plenty of information to share with you about our work writing the next state budget. Legislators heard from a variety of stakeholders on issues like clean water, railroads, riverport, Kentucky’s budget reserve trust fund, recruitment and retention of public defenders, and post-secondary education. I hope you have a few moments to read these brief summaries. As always, just reach out if I can provide additional information.
IJC on Appropriations and Revenue: Members were updated on Kentucky’s budget reserve trust fund and briefed on the state’s water, riverport, and railroad needs. The state closed the last budget year out with more than $1.5 billion in surplus as a result of increased revenue. This is the third year in a row that we have a billion dollar surplus and evidence that our efforts to spend only what we need to spend are allowing us to be better prepared for what the future might hold. The legislature requires surplus money to be added to the budget reserve – essentially a savings account that helps prepare the state for both opportunities and challenges. As a result of the most recent influx, the reserve stands at more than $3.7 billion. As a result of hard work and disciplined spending, our budget reserve is now sixth in the nation and we are far better prepared to take advantage of opportunities and face challenges than ever in our state’s history.
Appropriations and Revenue members also heard from the Kentucky Rural Water Association. The presenter shared issues that are challenging Kentucky’s rural water systems such as aging infrastructure, regulatory compliance, funding and financial constraints, utility financial sustainability, qualifying for funding opportunities, and lack of technical expertise and workforce.
The committee also heard from the Kentucky Rail Association about how rail plays into the delivery of goods we all use, as well as products used in manufacturing and building. For example, Kentucky has 15 freight railroads with more than 2,600 miles of freight railroad mileage. In 2021, this segment of rail hauled more than 10.6 million tons of coal, 2.5 million tons of chemicals, 2 million tons of equipment, and 1.4 tons of nonmetallic metals. As our efforts to make sure we have adequate and safe roads and bridges continue, we are also focusing on ensuring our rails and railroad bridges are structurally sound to support the industry and the safety of our communities.
Last, members discussed riverports, the place goods are unloaded from ships. Kentucky has 10 public riverports stretching across the state along the Ohio River. They play a big role in our economy. For example, the last annual report showed that Kentucky traded over 89 million tons of freight using inland waterways – a value of over $18 billion. According to the report, the supply chain includes energy, chemical, agriculture, lumber, metals and minerals. River transportation saves approximately 2.3 billion miles of travel by motor vehicles. Since 2013, the Commonwealth has supported the riverport industry through the Kentucky Riverport Improvement (KRI) Grant Program. The current annual budget allocation is $500,000 and funds are appropriated in the Transportation Cabinet Budget. At least three of our neighboring states recently invested significantly in updating their riverports – making them far more competitive and adding pressure to our need to address the issue.
BR Sub. on Transportation: Members received an update on the road fund, discussed multi-modal funding, and strategic highway investment formula for tomorrow (SHIFT). The presenter from the Office of Budget and Fiscal Management of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared that there was a $32 million surplus in the road fund at the end of the last fiscal year.
BR Sub. on Justice and Judiciary: Committee members heard from the Department of Public Advocacy about attempts to recruit and retain attorneys and its work toward absorbing the Louisville Public Defenders Office into their operations. The department also thanked the legislature for their raises.
BR Sub. on Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Protection: Lawmakers heard an update on the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, a program designed to promote the expansion of business in rural Kentucky. The legislature appropriated $100 million for the program in the last budget. So far, 20 projects have been approved for a projected investment of over $36 million from the state. Indirectly, this will facilitate an additional $4 billion of private investment and the creation of over 3,500 jobs.
BR Sub. on General Government, Finance, Personnel, and Public Retirement: Lawmakers were updated on the deployment of the Kentucky Wired Initiative. Kentucky Wired has been a controversial program due to its delay in deployment through the years. As it stands today, the Kentucky Communications Network Authority reports that construction on the initiative is 99 percent complete. Kentucky Wired is the nation’s first statewide fiber optic high speed internet network that is offered to all 120 counties. Additionally, the committee heard testimony from the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet and what they do in terms of service. The cabinet manages all executive branch state employees of the commonwealth and manages benefits for all state employees.
BR Sub. on Education: I serve as House Chair for this subcommittee. At this meeting we heard from the Council of Postsecondary Education on the current metrics of Kentucky’s higher education system. Presenters shared some of the key strengths such as: increased degree and certificate production in key workforce areas, graduate degrees awarded at public universities are up almost 25 percent since 2017-2018, graduation rates at public universities are up for all students, and dual credit continues to increase with over 30 percent of high school seniors graduating with dual credits. They also shared some of the key challenges that the system is facing such as; continued decline in the in-state college-going rate of recent high school graduates, undergraduate enrollment at the universities and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has steadily declined over the past five years, and key demographic groups have seen significant enrollment declines.
