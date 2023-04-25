I am seeking the Republican nomination for Kentucky Governor on May 16, 2023. As I embarked on the campaign journey, I chose as my motto — “Less Government, More Freedom.”
No law epitomizes the need for my slogan more than Kentucky’s new law requiring homeowners on less than five acres, their tenants, spouses and children, must purchase a Kentucky hunting and fishing license.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources issued a statement claiming the reason for the law is that homeowners were claiming they caught fish or killed prey on their own property when in fact, it would be on another property. This surprised me. I thought maybe it was a rifle safety issue. I could not conceive of an issue with fishing.
I am not buying their rationale. I believe it is simply another infringement on property owners, fishermen and hunters. It also is yet another tax in the form of a license.
Let’s use an example.
A massive buck shows up in a man’s backyard and there is no safety issue. The owner needs to anticipate this good fortune and have a license ready? You own a few acres on a lake stocked with fish. You need a license?
I have been vocal against the Kentucky now using a sales tax on previously left alone professions. The state government just can’t help themselves again.
Even if what the Division claims is true, which I do not believe, really? By golly, we can’t have law-abiding Kentuckians “getting away” with such an “evil” scheme. Laugh out loud.
But it really is not a laughing matter.
Less Government. More Freedom. Leave small property owners alone.
Eric Deters,
Walton