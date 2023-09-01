With three vital positions in the City of Pikeville, two have been filled and we are all waiting with bated breath to see who fills the third.
Recently qualified people who have the best interest of the city, the citizens and the venue as their priority filled the positions of general manager and assistant general manager for the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Larry Miller has been named the general manager and Josh Kessler was named the assistant general manager. They have been working at the arena for many years and work well together as a team in an effort to bring the best of entertainment to the region.
Larry has learned the industry over the course of the last few years and has taken his previous experience in business, life and the Marines to lead the charge at the arena. He has a great attitude and is well-respected in the industry. Larry is an honest man and is well respected by his peers at the arena.
Josh appears to be the king of social media and will promote any event like it’s the second coming of Elvis. Josh has a firm grasp of the market, the industry and what the people want, and makes it all happen.
Between Josh and Larry, I’m confident that the arena is bound for success. And what’s Important is they were promoted to the positions without a city manager, but by the commission, interim city manager and mayor, which means they both have earned their promotions. So, kudos to you both for these appointments.
So who’s next?
Not a clue but … The commission is actively seeking, and interviewing candidates to fill the position of city manager. I’m hearing that by the time you read this one could be named, but, since my crystal ball is on the fritz, your guess is as good as mine.
But for the sake of this writing let me shed some light and offer my unbiased opinion.
The next city manager needs to be able to lead a small city like it’s a large one. The city has a tremendous amount of potential. We need to fill the industrial park, analyze compensation for every employee to ensure that the right people are in the right positions.
The city is poised for great things but without great leadership it will perish. Relationships, in some case need to be reestablished and built in others. And the next city manager needs to bridge the gaps between the rest of the county, the entire region and understand that we may not get the support we deserve from Frankfort. That means the next city manager needs to be aggressive in their endeavors in obtaining all the necessary grease for the wheel that turns.
The next city manager will not have the luxury of resting on the city’s laurels. Under the surface we took a hit. The next person needs to take the ball and score many times.
I wish the city leaders luck in picking the right person.
Stay tuned, its about to get interesting.
Thanks for reading the News-Express. Happy Labor Day and as the late Bob Barker said, spay or neuter your pets.