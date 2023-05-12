Next week, the primary will be over and candidates from both parties will be established for statewide offices. While we all enjoyed a little fireworks in the primary. But, the general election is bound to be entertaining at best.
So far, voter turnout is expected to be in the 20 percent range, which is typical. That being said, that’s disgraceful. With all the early voting options there is really no reason why voter turnout should not be higher. And if you didn’t vote you have no right to criticize. Your opportunity to make a difference and voice your opinion is next week. After that, if you didn’t vote you have no dog in the fight.
On the ballot next week are Republican candidates for governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and commissioner of agriculture. On the Democrat side are candidates for governor and commissioner of agriculture.
On the Republican side for governor there are 12 candidates running, three each for secretary of state and state treasurer and two candidates each for auditor and agriculture commissioner. On the Democrat side, there are three for governor and two for agriculture commissioner.
The most interesting so far is the Republican race for governor. The 12 candidates are busy trying to convince the general public that they are the best candidate to beat current Governor, Andy Beshear in the general election. It appears that the other two candidates running on the Democratic ticket, Geoff Young and Peppy Martin are completely irrelevant. And since no one has heard of those two, I would agree.
For governor on the Republican side, there are a few names that are familiar and some not so. Current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, current Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck are elected officials.
Kelly Craft is the wife of billionaire Joe Craft who made his fortunes in the coalfields and former lawyer Eric Deters are the two who have been thrust into the spotlight; one with a lot of money and another by self promotion.
The other candidates are Bob Devore, Dennis Ormerod, Johnny Rice, Robbie Smith, Jacob Clark and David Cooper. I don’t know much about them and frankly they have done a poor job promoting themselves. So, they should fire their campaign managers and drop out. The only thing theses people can do is take votes away from viable candidates. But, that’s what elections are for; you can choose your candidate.
I will make a prediction that because there are so many people on the ticket, an upset may be likely. It’s like the Kentucky Derby, when there are 20 horses in the field energy is taken from all of them and the lesser known horses have an equal advantage. Horses bump each other and with too many on the field it’s hard to regain position.
Look at the Democrat field. Only three candidates are running, two of whom no one has a clue about. Andy Beshear will get 85 percent of the Democrat vote, but that’s to be expected. I think the Republican race for governor may be a bit of a surprise for some people. Either way, from mid-May through November, it should be a costly and nasty race for our esteemed governors office. I’m excited.
Go vote.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.