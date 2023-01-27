Slow down there my friend. Before you read on you need to ask yourself: do I have the clearance?
These 500 or so words are classified. They are so classified I can't tell you what their classification is. Let's just say its more secret than double secret top secret.
Never heard of that? It's a secret.
Take it from me. I'm cleared and I can easily tell if you are, too. If you are, you know exactly who said "What, me worry?"
It's starting to look like anyone who's ever worked in the White House has classified documents in a box at home in their garage. Trump, Biden, now Pence. You know there will be more. Check Al Gore's recycling. Search Dick Cheney's bunker if you can find it.
It isn't a party problem, it's a politician problem.
No telling how far back this bad habit goes. But if someone asks you what's in Grant's Tomb the answer is plans to blockade Nova Scotia and other top secret papers.
Remember in the old spy movies after someone read a top secret document, it self destructed or they burned it or, best of all, they ate it? People in D.C. need to be eating a lot more paper.
They haven't read enough Spy vs. Spy.
The real problems are toofold: Too many things get classified that don't need to be and too many politicians don't care. I'm not sure how to fix the too many things getting classified problem, but I've got an idea on how to fix the too many politicians not caring problem.
Just remember this is classified.
Start by searching the offices and homes of all current elected officials in DC, from president down to representatives. The attorney general could do it with one simple order. After we've figured out which are sincere about security and which are just hypocrites we can take some kind of action.
The best one would be barring each person who has mishandled classified documents from running for office again. The second best would be felony convictions on intelligence crimes.
Whichever, in my scenario, neither Trump, Biden nor Pence will be running again. Add any other D.C.er caught red handed and you've got a situation that will get the electeds attention. Wouldn't you just love to see what's in Mitch McConnell's storage?
Hard to leave without acknowledging the rough few weeks its been for music lovers out there. Anyone who ever saw Jeff Beck play saw one of the most innovative players to strap on a guitar. Robbie Bachman was the overdrive behind one of the most distinctive rock bands of the 70s. Meat and Tater went to Graceland to honor Lisa Marie Presley.
Finally, David Crosby is a musician who lived a lot longer than he had a right to. He was a walking contradiction, as complex as algebra. The singer who provided the master harmonies for two of popular music's greatest acts was kicked out of both for being an inharmonious jerk. He could sing like the devil and he sounded like an angel.
Godspeed to all. Now. You know what you have to do with this document.