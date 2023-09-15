Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney is retiring. Could this be the start of much-needed term limits?
I never cared too much for Romney. I thought he was weak and a punching bag for the Republican Party. But, with his announcement of not seeking another term, he crawled up from under that rock in my book.
Romney stated that he wants a new, younger generation to lead. I respect that, but I have concerns. Do we really want a Tide Pod eating, gender fooled, over-protected group of kids running our country?
Before you send me hate mail about gender fooled, let me explain. Once a person is an adult, I don’t care what gender they want to be. As an adult, you have the freedom to make all the choices you see fit for your future and your lifestyle as long as no one else is affected by your decisions.
As an adult, if you want to change your gender, go for it. But you can’t snort a line of OxyContin and drive a car. I believe in freedom as long as your decisions are yours and no one else is affected.
Kids are not capable of making decisions, especially about gender, and the government needs to stay out of gender assignment of children. If a fifth grader wants to be a cat, should we allow that child to get surgery to obtain a tail and fur?
Can you imagine our next leader who identifies as a cat, and becomes Romney’s replacement, sitting next to Putin in an international meeting?
We would all be dead.
Back to Romney and the future of this country — it scares the hell out of me. One character as an adult we must have is respect. Self-respect and the respect for others are vitally important character traits for a successful society.
I saw a grown man changing his child’s diaper in his van in the parking lot of Food City. He was smoking a cigarette and left all the garbage, including the dirty diaper, in the parking lot for someone else to clean up. This person has no respect for himself, his child or the people who actually work for a living.
I mentioned to him that some stuff had fallen out of his van and he told me to mind my own blanking business. I told him to do things that are anatomically impossible and went on my way. The problem was that I felt bad because I had to reprimand an adult for being a slob. I also felt bad because his child is doomed for failure because he, the father, is a loser. I’m sure the guy didn’t think one bit about that encounter.
Do we want people like that running our country?
So what does the next generation of leaders look like? Coddled, over-protected, weak people who feel entitled to everything. If a child mouths off to a parent and the parent backhands that child, it’s out of love. The parent is teaching that child a lesson.
We, as parents, are in the hot seat when we reprimand our children, and that’s because some rogue parents took it all too far. Back in my day, when my parents taught me a lesson, they were not on drugs, welfare or bilking the system out of benefits because of shoddy lawyers like Eric Conn.
My parents worked hard for everything they had and when I screwed up, which was often- I know, hard to believe- and they busted my backside. It was deserved, but I only made the same mistake once. The bad part is I made a lot of different mistakes.
I once was reprimanding my children in the parking lot of a store and a woman stopped me and told me that she was going to call the authorities. I was angry with my children and this nosey, busybody set me off. My kids got a reprieve and I went all Jersey on her and almost put her in tears. I felt like an ass, but my kids got the snot scared out of them. My kids remind me of that incident often, but to this day, they don’t screw up that bad anymore. Lesson learned.
Russia, China and North Korea are planning to band together and make us pay for being a free nation. Our leaders need to be strong, decisive and know that actions of others can and will cause innocent casualties.
We can’t be responsible for their actions, only ours. If they are planning to attack or dismantle our freedoms, then we need to take decisive action. And we need leaders who understand that America and our people come first, except that loser litter bug, and use the tools necessary to defend our nation.
I don’t trust a generation of Tide Pod eaters to make decisions for my future.
