It's official, some people don’t like me and I don’t care.
However, once they get to know me they realize I’m not that bad, at least that’s what they tell me to my face.
I was at a business last week and noticed an employee reading the weekend edition of this paper. I asked what article she was reading and she told me that she was reading the article where a medical professional had her license restricted.
The woman I was speaking with said that the whole thing was too bad and that people in the medical industry need to be above board, I agreed.
I asked if I could see her paper and I turned to page five where my column and photo were predominantly displayed. I pointed to my picture and asked the woman if she ever read this jerks opinion column. She, with enthusiasm, said that she knew that guy and does not care at all for him in any way.
In fact she said she hated him and doesn’t care for his opinion.
I pointed again to my photo and said, “this guy?”
She said yes.
She looked at the photo and then looked at me and said, “that’s you?”
I said yes and told her how much I appreciated her candidness and we spoke for a while. Afterward she said, “I’m glad I got to know you better, you’re not that bad.”
I won her over I guess.
I can expect those kinds of comments in public because I do express my opinion no matter how right or wrong people think my opinion is.
The public has a right to make that call. There are times when I don’t like myself so I understand how they must feel.
Here’s where my idiocy gets sticky. If you have followed me over the years, you may have gotten the impression that I’m pretty domesticated. Not house trained domesticated, but that I’m not afraid to take on domestic tasks at home like shopping, cleaning, cooking and that stuff.
I’m not meticulous at anything as you may be able to tell. So, when it comes to domestic chores, my plan is to get the chore done and over with so I can move on to the next chore.
When I do laundry, I let the machines do their part and then I haphazardly fold what is clean and put everything away in their respective places. When my kids were home, they were responsible for putting away their own clean clothes. When I take care of my wife’s laundry, I put the folded clothes on her side of the bed and she is responsible for putting her stuff away.
My wife and I got into a discussion the other day and she said that, when I fold the towels, I need to change my method of folding because the way I fold the towels is not conducive to properly fitting the towel cabinet and the cabinet door won’t fully shut.
I was immediately in a quandary with how to respond. But I understood because every time I walk past that door it bugs the crap out of me, but I’m clearly too lazy to fix it. Besides, in a day or so, since I use a fresh towel every day, the pile of clean towels goes down and the door shuts.
My initial response was to apologize for my lack of towel-folding knowledge, but then I figured that offering an apology would curtail my efforts of having clean towels in the first place. My next inclination was to say, “You’re welcome” for making sure towels are clean. Since I have been happily married for 32 years, I clammed up on my strategy.
To avoid being antagonistic, I decided to say that I was never properly taught how to fold towels and that I’ll do a better job, which is what I did.
Needless to say, my towel folding behavior hasn’t immediately changed and she said that I’m just a dope for not learning the correct method.
In my defense, I did Google the proper way to fold a fitted bed sheet, so my fitted sheets remain unfettered, but the towels are a mess; clean but a mess.
People will freely express their opinion and that’s what makes this country great. I don’t really care about any of that stuff, just like I don’t care about the towels. But if it makes my wife happy, I’ll change, but not for anyone else. I swear I don’t know how she puts up with me.
The moral here, if there is one, is to teach your kids how to fold towels so they can avoid future spousal discomfort.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.