This warm air and exploding foliage in the hills has my mind going in all sorts of directions. So better hang on.
Hello Billy Joe, Billy Jack, Billy Sue, Billy Lou, and Billy Gene. Welcome Billy Bob, Billy Earl, Billy Ann and Billy Dee. Whichever hills all of you Billys are coming from, thanks for coming home.
You are less likely to get shot here if you knock on the wrong door or turn around in the wrong driveway than in other places. But you will get shot if you show up in the wrong bedroom. Please don't burn anything down.
If you're from another part of the state, I understand. As of last week, the property exemption that allowed us to hunt or fish on our own land without a license is gone if your place is smaller than 5 acres. Gov. Beshear vetoed the legislation but his veto was overridden.
Wonder why the Republican-controlled legislature would think only Kentuckians with larger pieces of property deserve an exemption? Likely because they have no idea what was in the bill. Turns out several of this year's bills were written by ChatGPT.
The same bill took away the requirement for children under 16 to have approval of parents or guardians to get a hunting license. I'm not making this up. If ChatGPT didn't write this, some senator's seventh grader did.
I believe we've all been cheated with the out of court settlement between Dominion Voting systems and Fox News. The facts were all released, but it would have been great to see Rupert Murdoch explaining in court how he thought Trump was full of beans with the stolen election but he kept his talking heads saying those things because he didn't want to make MAGA mad.
The truth will set you free but only if you listen. I guess, if you're Dominion, $787 million and admissions will do. I wanted to see Faux News under the bright lights, though.
Just as the Second Amendment doesn't give you the right to own a bazooka, the First Amendment doesn't give you the right to lie and deceive. The ubiquitous mass media, radio and television, should be held to a higher standard.
Speaking of higher standard, a toddler was Tased and tackled to the ground after slipping through the wrought iron fence that circles the White House. Wait.
That's not exactly what happened.
The toddler was not Tased or tackled to the ground. It was, however, arrested and taken into custody after its parents who were on the correct side of the fence gave the detail handling the intrusion a diaper and box of wipes. The child was returned to the parents after questioning.
According to Rand Paul, pretend resident, "The Jan. 6 rally was nothing compared to this bold attack on the White House. This so-called toddler should get the book thrown at him."
Don't get the book thrown at you. Next squirrel you bag on your own land without a license, just do this. Drag it up on your porch and claim you were in fear of your life.
No prosecutor in Kentucky will touch it.