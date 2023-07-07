As Led Zeppelin said, “When the Levee breaks, I’ll have no place to stay.” Well the levee may have a few holes in it, but I’m confident that I’ll have a great place to stay when the holes get filled.
The City of Pikeville has been a beacon of prosperity for many years. The progress and vision from past leaders and elected officials have secured the future of the city. Pikeville has been the envy of other communities in the region because of the vision and growth it has experienced.
A woman in Perry County asked, during a fiscal court meeting, why Perry County and Hazard are trying to be like Pikeville. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander responded by saying why not be like Pikeville, they are successful.
Over the years there has been positive growth and the officials have made the city a great place to raise children, work and call home. The University of Pikeville and Pikeville Medical Center are always experiencing growth, sometimes pulling the city along. Community Trust Bank, a publicly-traded company is headquartered in Pikeville.
New businesses are looking to relocate here because of the workforce and the infrastructure that is in place. Regardless of the current news about Kentucky Power, they have extended many olive branches to the city to bring in commerce and help create jobs. Again, sometimes pulling the city with them.
While no business or government entity is perfect, the city does do a pretty decent job to foster growth and strives to make the city a better place. In the past I have been critical of some decisions that were made, but those decisions were not so detrimental. It’s not like they have an issue with their 911 like Prestonsburg. And it’s not like they are using tax dollars to shore up a golf course so the mayor and his cronies have a free place to play like in Paintsville. It’s stupid stuff, like 15 minute parking and changing the direction of streets that I harped upon. And if that's the worst, then that's pretty good.
Mayor Jimmy Carter is now challenged with a massive undertaking. The city manager abruptly vacated his position last week and as recently as Wednesday the general manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena also vacated his post, both without warning or two week notices. Publicly there have been no reason for the departures and if it’s all benign, then life goes on. We may never know the real reason for the abrupt departures, but on the surface, there is probably a lot more to the story and that’s the city’s prerogative.
My question is will there be more abrupt resignations? Only time will tell and if it is benign then it’s coincidental and a non-issue.
Mayor Carter now has to find a qualified city manager and general manager for the arena; two major positions that need filled quickly so the city doesn’t lose ground. There is a lot of pending business the city is dealing with and some important decisions need to be made post haste.
Interim City Manager Brad Slone will be taking charge. Brad has been with the city for many years and has been intimately involved with the day-to-day operations. I hope his experience enables him to make good decisions that will be the right ones and will have the backing of the commission.
The arena is continuing to do well financially and has a packed schedule this year. From concerts to local events, success at the arena is eminent in 2023. Interim Arena Manager Larry Miller will be at the helm. He has a lot of knowledge and is a proven leader.
There is a lot at stake with the city right now and a lot of businesses and people are waiting to see what the next step is for the city, the mayor and the commission. Transparency now is a must.
I realize that there may be people tossing their hats in the ring so to speak, which needs to stay confidential. But with every step of progress, communication is key.
I wish the mayor and the commission luck in their endeavors, but caution them to make good and swift decisions. The faster we can put this behind us the faster we can continue with the growth and securing the future of the city.
