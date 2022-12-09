Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching. And sometimes when people do bad things good things can be gained.
In 2020 a woman and her husband pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Prosecutors said the wife, a pharmacy tech at Pikeville Medical Center stole narcotics from the hospital which her husband then sold on the street.
This region has been plagued with prescription drugs for many years and to think that a person, who, by their training, had access to the narcotics, stole drugs and contributed to the scourge of the drugs in unfathomable. The couple is paying the price for their crime. However PMC got slapped with a civil penalty.
On Dec. 5, PMC entered into an agreement with the Department of Justice and agreed to pay a civil penalty of over $4 million for actions that happened over four years ago. PMC has a dog in that fight to some extent, but the bottom line is the employee is the one who broke the law and that former employee and her husband should be charged with the fine in addition to the jail time they received.
When fines are assessed, the purpose is usually to change behavior. You get a speeding ticket; you are supposed change your behavior and slow down. In this case, PMC, according to the DOJ, recognized the problem in their system, reported it to the DOJ, did an internal investigation and made corrective measures. They changed their behavior before the DOJ was even in the scene.
Holding PMC accountable for this kind of action sets the wrong precedent. If an employee at a gun store steals a gun and commits a crime, will the gun storeowner now be liable for the actions of a rouge employee?
And such a heavy fine is nonsense for a rural hospital that has led the charge in many ways that include serving a rural area that has some of the worst health conditions in the country, was the first to receive COVID vaccines, continues to invest in technology, creates jobs and provides quality cutting-edge health care.
So a horribly bad thing happened that resulted in more drugs hitting the streets. On the surface it appears as if PMC didn’t have proper measures in place to prevent this type of illegal activity, which to their own admission, the measures were not strong enough. And because of the lack of oversight by the previous administration, the current administration and the community is paying the price.
The DOJ sent out a statement that outlined the case and the damages that PMC is to repay as well as the hospital’s drug- handling responsibilities going forward, which include oversight by the DEA as well as inventory audits every six months and training of rules and regulations as they pertain to reporting and the conduct of employees who deal with controlled substances.
The statement said “PMC cooperated with the DEA’s investigation and self-reported the diversion.” Additionally, the special agent in charge of the DEA in Louisville said, “The size of the fine shows how serious the situation is.” So far so good.
The DEA agent went on to say, “Hopefully, Pikeville Medical Center will do a better job in the future with their record keeping and the resulting harm inflicted on the community can be reversed.”
The DOJ statement would not be so egregious if corrective measures had not been taken by PMC. That statement would have more merit if PMC tried to sweep the issue under the rug, which they didn’t. But since the incident was discovered by PMC, which the DOJ admitted in the statement and prior to the DOJ getting involved, PMC undertook corrective measures that ensure that controlled substance thefts are less likely to happen again. Again, the behavior was changed before the fine was imposed to correct behavior.
PMC invested millions in software that monitors suspicious activity, has a Diversion Prevention Committee, instituted better reporting procedures and overhauled their policies as they relate to the handling and investigation of suspected activity. This was all disclosed.
For the DEA agent to say that he hopes PMC does a better job in the future is out of touch and offers the appearance that up until this point, that type of activity may still exist. According to the documents we received the future is now and the bad thing that happened under the previous administration was recognized, addressed and settled by the current administration.
It would be one thing if PMC didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing or didn’t make corrective measure on their own, but that’s not the case. But they did and that says a lot about their commitment to the safety of the public and their integrity.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.