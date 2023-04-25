I really, really try to not be cynical, especially about politics.
As a journalist who’s in a position of leadership within five separate newsrooms, becoming too cynical about the political process could hinder my ability to effectively do my job.
However, it’s getting more difficult by the day to be hopeful that the system under which we operate is capable of fixing problems of the magnitude of those we face.
There’s a lot of reasons for that, but I had one of those moments of realization this week as the candidates for Kentucky governor in this year’s elections filed their campaign finance reports with the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance.
According to these reports, the top four fundraisers so far (Democrat Andy Beshear, who raised $6.6 million, and Republicans Kelly Craft, who raised nearly $8.6 million, Daniel Cameron, who raised $1.4 million, and Ryan Quarles, who raised $1.2 million) raised a total of nearly $18 million to spend in the race.
So, when I saw these numbers and really tried to process what that kind of money means, I have to say it didn’t exactly inspire my confidence in the system.
There’s a lot of problems but the main one is that we, as a people, have allowed the system to shut out any voices except those who can court and receive the support of those with money. We often decry the influence of money in politics and, yet, we encourage and, in some ways, require these candidates to campaign in ways that involve money — and lots of it.
An example is money which comes just straight from political action committees. In total so far, political action committees have given a total of $134,055, with the lion’s share of that — $105,450 — going to Beshear. Among those giving to Beshear are political action committees representing insurance, communications and numerous other industries; professional organizations such as teachers; ; and many others.
Now, no one is going to believe that $2,100 — the maximum amount a PAC may contribute to a candidate per election — is going to guarantee a friendly political outcome, these organizations and industries aren’t giving out of the kindness of their hearts or because they believe in the causes the candidates represent.
They contribute through their PACs and then encourage their member organizations and individuals to also give in order to gain influence, full stop.
I’m not even going to approach how out-of-control this process is at the federal level. However, there’s been a joke going around the internet for several years that members of Congress should be forced to wear their contributors logos on a uniform much like that worn by NASCAR drivers, indicating who sponsors them.
It’s funny because it’s true.
All this big money in politics has the effect of shutting out voices that aren’t backed by money. It can be reasonably noted that Craft, who has raised the most, has contributed most of her campaign funds — $7 million — herself. But that doesn’t soften the blow and, in fact, makes it somewhat worse.
That kind of financing sets a standard that you must be a millionaire in order to run for governor. Your ideas don’t matter, it’s how big your bank account is, and how big your friends’ bank accounts are.
Voices of those who are not rich and powerful are silenced by the current procedures.
Is it too late to change this? Has our political system become far too addicted to cashflow to be free of the taint of financial influence?
That really depends on us and how willing we are to stand up and say, “No” to big money being the guiding principle in our system.