Today, Thursday March 30, 2023, is the last day of manufacturing of our papers in Eastern Kentucky. It’s bittersweet. Part two comes when we vacate 129 Caroline Avenue, which will be at the end of May. This is yet another reminder that the only thing constant in life is change.
We sold the 40,000 square foot building that we owned for many years to the University of Pikeville, as they will use the building for their desperately needed dental school.
The sale of the building was a perfect fit for the university, the city and the community as a whole. They plan to bring upwards of 250 students, facility and other people to run the school. That will be a much-needed economic boom to the area, let alone educating students who will become dentists and serve the rural regions of this area and the entire country.
Over the years, our printing operation has been great for our customers throughout the region. Other presses have shut down, mainly in the central and western parts of the state. That opened up a lot of opportunity for our organization, as we were able to help other news outlets with printing and distribution of their product.
We will move our print operation to our Georgetown plant, where we have newer presses and more capabilities for color and better quality control. Our delivery for not only our papers but also our print partners will not be affected. However, in the beginning, I expect that we will have some issues arise. And I ask for your patience while we get through this transition.
Being nestled in the mountains, we enjoy nature’s beauty. But when it comes to specialty products, like a printing press and our other equipment that we use, servicing those machines are costly. When I first took over, I had every machine serviced by the manufacturers according to their specifications. That was costly. Not only are the technicians expensive, their travel time was exorbitant.
Thanks to our staff, who are innovative and use creative Appalachian engineering, we have been able to fix all of the minor issues and most of the major issues. Our guys were determined to fix what was broke. They would seek out local partners so when a motor went out or a bushing needed to be designed and made, they were able to get that done locally and more cost effective.
In the past, a minor issue could shut the press down for a minimum of four days while the manufacturers’ rep can make arrangements to get here and diagnose the problem. However, our guys, in most cases had us up and running in a matter of hours.
I have been extremely impressed with their ability and proud of their work ethic. Those employees will not be displaced. Some are moving to Georgetown to help there and the rest will remain employed with our organization.
We have found a new home, but until the ink is dry I will not disclose the location. The next chapter of our organization is exciting and holds boundless opportunities. Our fantastic staff is looking forward to doing bigger and more exciting things in our new location with ever expanding technology.
Thanks for your continued support and thanks for reading the News-Express. Today, Thursday March 30, 2023, is the last day of manufacturing of our papers in Eastern Kentucky. It’s bittersweet. Part two comes when we vacate 129 Caroline Avenue, which will be at the end of May. This is yet another reminder that the only thing constant in life is change.
We sold the 40,000 square foot building that we owned for many years to the University of Pikeville, as they will use the building for their desperately needed dental school.
The sale of the building was a perfect fit for the university, the city and the community as a whole. They plan to bring upwards of 250 students, facility and other people to run the school. That will be a much-needed economic boom to the area, let alone educating students who will become dentists and serve the rural regions of this area and the entire country.
Over the years, our printing operation has been great for our customers throughout the region. Other presses have shut down, mainly in the central and western parts of the state. That opened up a lot of opportunity for our organization, as we were able to help other news outlets with printing and distribution of their product.
We will move our print operation to our Georgetown plant, where we have newer presses and more capabilities for color and better quality control. Our delivery for not only our papers but also our print partners will not be affected. However, in the beginning, I expect that we will have some issues arise. And I ask for your patience while we get through this transition.
Being nestled in the mountains, we enjoy nature’s beauty. But when it comes to specialty products, like a printing press and our other equipment that we use, servicing those machines are costly. When I first took over, I had every machine serviced by the manufacturers according to their specifications. That was costly. Not only are the technicians expensive, their travel time was exorbitant.
Thanks to our staff, who are innovative and use creative Appalachian engineering, we have been able to fix all of the minor issues and most of the major issues. Our guys were determined to fix what was broke. They would seek out local partners so when a motor went out or a bushing needed to be designed and made, they were able to get that done locally and more cost effective.
In the past, a minor issue could shut the press down for a minimum of four days while the manufacturers’ rep can make arrangements to get here and diagnose the problem. However, our guys, in most cases had us up and running in a matter of hours.
I have been extremely impressed with their ability and proud of their work ethic. Those employees will not be displaced. Some are moving to Georgetown to help there and the rest will remain employed with our organization.
We have found a new home, but until the ink is dry I will not disclose the location. The next chapter of our organization is exciting and holds boundless opportunities. Our fantastic staff is looking forward to doing bigger and more exciting things in our new location with ever expanding technology.
Thanks for your continued support and thanks for reading the News-Express.