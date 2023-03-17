The weather most of this month has been wacky. Thank goodness things are getting back to normal.
Those of you with memories longer than a tweet might remember we had the warmest February in anyone's memory. When March came in like a lamb straggling behind the herd the sarvis and cursed Bradford pears had already bloomed.
Since then we've had below normal temperatures, 60 mile an hour straight line winds, rain, ice and snow. The trees keep blooming. I think we just passed through redbud winter and the Ides of March all in one week.
Anybody having sharp pains?
Here it is St. Patrick's Day. Which, for all you Old Regulars out there, is just another Friday. I know you don't believe in saints except for the ones who provide dumplings for the Sunday potluck.
St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland if you didn't know. A lot of y'all claim to be Scotch-Irish but seems a lot more Scotch than Irish to me. But I digress.
It is said he drove the snakes out of Ireland. It is also said he then dropped them out of helicopters over East Kentucky.
People say a lot of things.
What's sure is a lot of people all over the world wear green and claim to be named O'Kelly or Bono on this day. There are parades and celebrations and people pretend to like Guinness Stout.
Some radicals up in Elkhorn wanted to dye the Russell Fork green for St. Paddy's Day once upon a time. They do it in Chicago and Savannah and other such metropolises was what they told people, so why not Elkhorn? It'll bring tourists from all over!
At the time Elkhorn was bone dry so unlike Chicago, Savannah and other such metropolises, there was no green beer to go with the green river, so nobody came except the Upright Citizens Brigade to make sure anybody who did come would never come again. And no matter how much dye those radicals poured off the old bridge, the river never got any greener than it already was.
As some of you might know, Elkhorn is wet now. You can get Guinness at the Double Kwik. Technically, you could get green beer somewhere in town, too. But I wouldn't recommend it.
I used to crave those big celebrations like St. Paddy's Day in Chicago, Derby Day in Louisville, Octoberfest in Cincinnati. Funny how your cravings can change. The crowd I'd want to celebrate Paddy's Day with now is 10 to 12 around a campfire.
The Russell Fork should be as green today as it is most every other day that isn't the day after a hard rain, but I haven't heard about any parade plans. I don't think I missed any bulletins.
It's supposed to rain all day anyway. The forecast looks like February weather as far as you can see. Outside activities might be curtailed. Guess I'll just watch the day out the window.
So to each of you, erin go bragh. If you're into that kind of thing. No, I don't know what it means.
If you see me enjoying a Guinness I won't be pretending.