If you read the paper a few weeks ago you may have noticed a few measures that will be on the November ballot for the voters to decide their worthiness.
One measure is the changing the county government from three commissioners to six magistrates. I expressed my opinion on that issue a few weeks ago so I won’t bore you with that nonsense all over again.
I’ll paraphrase — I don’t care how many elected officials there are making decisions for the county, just make sure they are not corrupt, which is hard to find. I think that sums it up.
Two other measures will be whether to allow alcohol sales in specific areas; two being near Belfry and the other in Coal Run.
While I understand that this is 2023 and that prohibition was gone a long time ago and alcohol is legal in almost everywhere, it still requires a measure for the voters to add to the ballot.
I understand the religious aspect of the consumption of alcohol and appreciate people’s beliefs. I know people who will not eat at restaurants that serve alcohol, and I respect that. They choose to stay away from the evil elixir and make every effort to live up to that lifestyle.
The realist in me says that while those people boycott restaurants that serve alcohol in Pike County, they are season ticket holders to UK games and are seen in alcohol serving restaurants in Lexington, which makes them hypocrites. Some of those people are the, “not in my backyard,” type of people while they see other areas prosper and wonder why we are not in this area. It’s kind of mind boggling.
Alcohol sales will not be the end all for economic woes that we are experiencing. But when you have a few entrepreneurs who want to sell package goods and have their distillery become a tourist destination, selling alcohol makes perfect sense as a small part of the economic rebound.
There are two distilleries in the Belfry area that are asking for the voters to allow package sales at their place of business. These people make a product using local ingredients, which adds to the local economy, create jobs with more on the line and need permission from the voters to expand their business. They are not selling crack or asking to put in a strip joint, just the ability to sell their product and make that part of the county to become a “destination.” So, yes, that needs to happen.
Coal Run wants the ability to sell alcohol in bars and package stores. Again, its 2023. If you look at the logistics of the measure it really makes a lot of sense to allow this to happen. Not only will a bar-type atmosphere do well in that area, package goods are also needed. The reason why major hotel chains don’t consider Coal Run is because you can’t have a lounge or restaurant that serves alcohol. Allowing that to happen will open up a new line of potential revenue for the city and the county.
Pikeville is wet. Bars restaurants, package stores and distilleries are legal and fully operational. So why not allow that same commerce in Coal Run? Pikeville is desperately trying to get another hotel to locate in the city limits, but since God didn’t make flat land abundant in the city, there are many challenges. There is, however, flat land in Coal Run and that’s where the growth needs to be. But silly restrictions, and sometimes their own people, have thwarted growth for Coal Run.
People are always complaining that there are not enough jobs, nothing to do or that you have to leave to go shopping. Well let’s start with approving this measure and see if a national hotel chain looks our way. And heaven forbid we get a local restaurant that has great service, a good atmosphere and a fun environment in Coal Run that will allow people, even from Pikeville, to enjoy.
If you don’t drink, or you feel it’s against your religion to allow others to have fun, don’t vote on that measure, because you will be holding back progress. Everything in moderation and the laws, in most cases, protect people.
Even Jesus turned water into wine without too much backlash. Bars in Coal Run could be the next miracle.
Thanks for reading the News Express and for the sake of progress vote yes on these alcohol measures. You are on your own when it comes to bringing back more crooks to county government.