Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.