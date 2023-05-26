If it’s too good to be true, it usually is.
Last week, two well-known Pike County residents were indicted on what is known as a Ponzi scheme. The pair, according to prosecutors, fraudulently obtained millions of dollars from victims under false pretenses, representations and promises.
Apparently the two were well known in the Belfry area and allegedly took some people and friends for money. With friends like that, who needs enemies? And this was not the first time they stole money from victims.
In 2018 they were sued by some West Virginia residents for allegedly committing fraud and were ordered to pay the victims back over $150,000. Clearly, they didn’t learn from their first stint of screwing people, so they just tried to defraud people from another state. I guess thinking that people are stupid enough to not catch them. And they were right, because people gave them millions in their fraudulent scheme.
What is worse is that these frauds duped locals into believing they would be helping projects like the Pond Creek Nation with their investments that were disguised as loans. In the lawsuit, the victims alleged they were led to believe they were funding the completion of the Belfry High School Football field.
Using Belfry Football as a catalyst of fraudulent activity is as bad as exploiting veterans or children for money. Who doesn’t want to support a storied program like Belfry football? Heck, they even named the field after these two clowns. To the credit of the Pike County Schools, the name was recently removed, as they know now they, too, were likely duped. I don’t know if the school will be responsible for repaying that money. If so that’s salt on the wound.
They even allegedly went as far as to imply that the loan would go to projects like revitalizing Hardy Park. It was all smoke and mirrors and it would appear these guys clearly had no intention of repaying any loans back, nor did they have any intention of taking care of the park.
The FBI is now seeking victims of these two upstanding creeps. So if you believe you or someone you love were screwed out of money from these clowns, call the FBI. You can reach them, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or email, finfraud2023@FBI.GOV.
Money is hard enough to come by these days and to have people who are supposed to be trusted allegedly fraudulently taking people’s hard-earned savings with no intention of making good on the initial investment, it’s a crime. This region does not need people like that stealing what is left of people’s savings.
I understand that some people were sold a bill of goods by allegedly trusted good ole boys from Belfry and everyone wanted to jump on the bandwagon, which allegedly started the Bernie Madoff of Belfry into motion. Greed has an insatiable appetite.
It’s hard to trust anyone anymore. While most of us have our hearts in the right place, it’s people like this who have no place in a civil society. If the charges are true, they are crooks and they stole money from unsuspecting people, most of whom they knew.
If it’s too good to be true, it is and, if you choose to invest your money with people, please vet them properly and make sure you are protected. What happened is a shame and a disgrace to the rest of the good people of this region.
