In case you hadn’t noticed, our region is in the midst of an identity crisis.
Despite a very minor uptick in coal usage over the past couple of years, our signature industry has been decimated by several factors, including a hostile regulatory environment. This leaves us at an economic disadvantage, not only from the lack of jobs, but also a lack of business character and identify.
What do I mean by that? Take a look at Georgetown and Scott County. The once relatively small rural community that happened to be located along I-75 and near the connector of I-75 and I-64 has exploded since Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky turned out its first Camry in 1988.
There’s been good and bad results of that, but one of the effects is that other companies in the realm of automotive manufacturing — especially companies which make the parts that go into TMMK’s products — have moved to or opened facilities in Georgetown as well.
While other businesses have popped up there outside the automotive industry in Scott County, I believe the community’s business identity is automotive manufacturing, which other companies clearly see as well.
Here in Eastern Kentucky, we still live under the identity of being a coal mining region, though that’s not really accurate. But it’s perceived that way because we’ve not found the business formula which will help us be truly successful outside of coal.
Tourism has been a focus over the past couple of decades and we’ve definitely seen some movement there. There’s no doubt that our region has far more to offer visitors than it has in the past and that more people are being employed in industries supported by tourism than in the past.
But tourism will never be the solution we truly need. It is undoubtedly a vital part of our overall attempt to diversify our economy and has numerous benefits.
But it, by its very nature, cannot restore the thousands of jobs we lost during the downfall of coal.
We, too, have tried attracting and establishing manufacturing in our community, but it hasn’t worked yet.
Someone could probably write a book or a series of books about our attempts and failures at establishing factories and related industries. Unfortunately, the failures would take up a lot of space.
Recently, one of the newspapers east of Winchester got a lot of traffic out of a story about AppHarvest, a company which had originally planned to locate in Pikeville, but instead located in Morehead due to a number of reasons.
The story detailed all the challenges the company faces and gave a pretty bleak outlook for its future. Knowing the propensity for those outside the region to predict nothing but gloom and doom for us, I of course, take it with a grain of salt.
However, there will undoubtedly be those who celebrate should AppHarvest fail. Not me. Do I believe AppHarvest’s approach of innovative agriculture is the answer? No. But neither do I believe that it can’t be part of the overall diversification efforts we’re undertaking.
As we do this, however, we must not lose sight of and must not ignore the successes being achieved by small businesses, especially locally-owned businesses in our community. Often, they are not considered for efforts to support business, which needs to change if we hope to diversify enough to survive and thrive until that identity is established.
Maybe 2023 is the year we can work to establish that identity, or at least to lay its foundation. At least we should make sure all efforts possible are undertaken to do so.