Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Russell Chaffins, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department K9 Officer Drago are the heroes. Last year the above-mentioned officers were gunned down in cold blood and the incident rocked Eastern Kentucky. Families were torn apart and children are now without parents.
In addition to the officers who were murdered, Deputy Darrin Lawson, Constable Gary Wolfe, former Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds, officers Kris Hall and Dusty Newsome and a few others were injured as a result of the killer’s bullets and actions. They, too, are heroes and they and their lives were left forever changed.
That night, law enforcement officers from around the entire region converged on to a small, cluttered street in Allen as bullets flew from the muzzle of a madman for reasons we may never know.
After a long and very tense standoff on the hot summer night, the killer surrendered and was taken into custody and lodged in to the Pike County Detention Center to await his trial for the crimes he committed.
The killer committed suicide in the Pike County Detention Center last Tuesday morning by hanging himself. Most of the community is outraged because the killer took the cowardly way out. Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall told me that the state’s medical examiner determined that the killer died from self-inflicted suicide.
Already people are blaming the jail, but because the official cause of death is self-inflicted, I find it hard to believe any lawsuits will be brought against the jail and I truly hope no one will file a complaint; that would be stupid with two Os.
His self-inflicted suicide is not the justice that would have been the best scenario, especially for the survivors and their families. The Floyd County Sheriff said he wanted his wounded officer to look that killer in the eye. I’m sure the sheriff wanted to say instead to give his deputy 10 minutes alone with that scumbag to teach him a lesson. But that won’t happen.
To me, justice could be to take the anticipated tax money that would have been spent in trials, keeping him in prison and any other expenses that he would have incurred by the taxpayers and disperse that money to the survivors and their families.
Death row inmates cost states millions if not billions per year due to the lengthy process for the state to ensure they have the right person before they put a person to death. The cost for death row inmates can exceed $3 million depending on the age of the convict.
I say good riddance and thanks for saving the taxpayers a boatload of money keeping his sorry ass up while a long drawn-out court case progressed to determine whether he was guilty or innocent.
In this case, I would say it’s pretty cut and dry. He was there, he holed himself into a perched position, and ambushed the officers, killing four and injuring others. There were many witnesses there who saw the crimes take place and even a jury of his peers would have no other choice than to convict him of the crimes of which he was accused.
I have a suspicion there is much more to this story than we may ever know. There are a lot of questions, not only with what happened but why that happened and who was also behind the ambush? This murderous rampage does not sound of one person’s volition. If his ultimate goal was to die, why didn’t he come out of that house with his weapon pointed at the police so they could empty every bullet in their magazines into him? Why didn’t he just blow his own brains out after he was done killing the people?
Were the officers who were shot his only intended targets? Were there more people who he wanted to kill? Was there a much larger group behind the killing spree? And, why hang yourself before your trial? Was there a message sent?
We may never know the answers to these and other questions. What we do know is that the survivors and their families can find solace in that this person has met his maker and it’s out of our hands while the taxpayers are no longer on the hook.
Life is often not fair and, in this case, it seems that his death was not fair to the survivors.
Let’s salute the survivors, the victims’ families and the fallen heroes and lift up knowing that their ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, but for a community that loved them.
