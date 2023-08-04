It’s been rumored that there has been a push to change the county government once again from commissioners back to magistrates. If you remember, the county switched in recent years from six magistrates to three commissioners.
The measure was on the ballot and the voters approved. Now the political hacks are at it again.
It appears as if some former magistrates want their jobs back, so they are making a push for the change. There are petitions supporting the change, but according to my crack investigation, most of the signatures are not real. Sound familiar? And what would you expect from a group of corrupt former tax moochers, I mean magistrates?
I spoke to one official who told me that if this government goes back to a magistrate form, the county will suffer. My response was that I don’t care who is in charge as long as the corruption is gone, which seems almost impossible.
In the past, corruption was prevalent. We had magistrates bilking the county out of funds, rubber-stamping every hair-brained idea that former judges had and spending what little money available on frivolous projects with little results. At that time we were saved by zero, because you can’t get lower than that. But they kept getting re-elected. I guess the political favors and hiring of family members was the key.
We had magistrates who hired their spouses for part-time jobs getting full-time pay, renting their own property to the county at high rates for their satellite offices, and taking their spouses on trips that were taxpayer funded.
One magistrate even sued the county because his spouse fell in the tub at a convention and got a settlement. That right there my friends is straight out of the Eric Conn “School of Bilking People” handbook.
I don’t care if we have three commissioners or 100 magistrates running the county. We need honest people who will properly govern and there better be good checks and balances. No immediate family members are eligible for employment; they can’t work and collect disability of any kind, they can only work gavel to gavel — so the pay for magistrates should be no more than $100 per hour.
The meetings should be limited to three hours twice a month so no magistrate should make more than $600 per month. That would eliminate the petition and the push for the change. The only reason why they want the change is to secure their future personal funding from the county taxpayers.
Pike County is struggling and we need stabilization not more strive from greedy magistrates who want their cushy, do-nothing jobs back. For many years they left the mess to be handled by someone else and as long as they got re elected, they were fine. They hired people as personal favors, used county equipment on private property and treated the county like their personal fiefdom.
The voters saw through the shenanigans and voted them all out. Now that we are getting the grievances from the past settled by eliminating the graft in county government, the crooks want a change.
I don’t care what happens with the petition or the vote. I just want the county to be rid of the corruption and the deceptive ways that have been the norm for many years.
You can’t use “leftover” material to build a structure on your property just because you are a magistrate, which happened. You can’t have a county paid vehicle and have a paid goon be your personal chauffeur. You can’t be a damn crook and expect the taxpayers to foot the bill for your greed.
Being a county servant or elected official is not a retirement plan and that position should not be viewed or used as one. I don’t care what the former elected officials say, what they did was borderline criminal and if they push for a change, they should steer clear of running for office. We, as taxpayers, don’t need to foot their corrupt ways that finally made them blind.
