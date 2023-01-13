It's been a good week for lies and liars, I'm not gonna lie. Or am I?
The TCTGY Collective got top billing on Fox News this week with the latest reason to lose your mind. Forget guns, jobs, Bibles, daughters, wood stoves and lightbulbs. According to the They're Coming To Get Your Collective the government starts seizing gas stoves tomorrow.
That might be yesterday by the time you read this and you've already got a loose pipe leaking invisible death in that gap where your stove used to be. If this sentence describes you, put down your paper and leave the house now.
But if not, forget that backlog of things you're probably still worried they're coming to get and get madder now. Because if we let this happen, the Western Sizzler will never be the same.
According to the Collective of course.
In the land of make believe, the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” is on track to hit $2 billion dollars at the box office soon. For those of you in my age bracket, an avatar is a pretend version of someone used in virtual reality games. It's an unreal representation of a real thing.
I only mention this because in the other land of make believe, the first avatar has been seated in Congress. Turns out over 145,000 Americans in New York's 3rd congressional district voted for a Sims avatar for a guy named George Santos.
The avatar is a highly educated, multi-millionaire successful businessman and landowner whose family escaped the holocaust and whose mother died as a result of 9/11. George Santos is none of that.
Credit where credit's due, the local and state Republican establishment in New York have rebuked the actual Santos and called for his resignation. But he has remained defiant and looks to be staying put.
Probably because the new speaker of the house bought the gavel by putting the Big Lie holdouts on top of key committees. Santos knows this crew won't go after him. And since a single sitting house party member can have the speaker replaced, Kevin McCarthy will learn to love Avatar, too.
Tellers of tales tall and taller don't all reside in the same frat house. If lying was fatal in D.C. the halls of Congress would be silent. Completely. The White House would be a mausoleum.
Speaking of, perhaps declaring a truly irresponsible person irresponsible when you're guilty of similar irresponsibility is a bad look. Don't ya think? Mishandling classified documents is mishandling classified documents. Doesn't matter if it's very different circumstances, it still looks like you're just a hypocrite.
And here I was about to drop some love on Uncle Joe. Low unemployment, easing inflation, still barrelling economy, continued support of Ukraine are all reasons to be happy with the White House. He's still got the Senate and still got the veto. Looked pretty good compared to what the clowns with the thin majority in Congress want to do. Just let them be a spectacle and reap the benefits in 2024.
But now you've let the whatabouters and false comparison rangers back into the game. That's pretty disappointing, I'm not gonna lie.