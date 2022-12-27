This weekend has proven to be a reminder of one thing — we’re all connected.
As Winter Storm Elliott or the bomb cyclone or whatever it is you want to call it rolled through our area, delivering one of the coldest Christmases on record, it also has yet again been a massive strain on our infrastructure.
In the initial hours as the bitter cold rolled in, the main impact was on the power grid, as numerous power outages occurred due to the winds and equipment failures. We may not always agree with Kentucky Power’s management, but we certainly give kudos where it’s due — the company’s line workers and other essential employees went into an incredible burst of activity that got more than 95 percent of customers back online within 24 hours or less.
However, the power grid wasn’t done being taxed. Because of everyone turning up their heat and using more power for other household needs and wants, the grid simply was coming close to not being able to keep up with demand.
As a result, Kentucky Power asked that customers conserve energy over a roughly 12-hour period which ended on Christmas day in order to prevent the need for rolling blackouts.
The plan seems to have worked for whatever reason and the requests were not renewed on the morning of Dec. 25.
We in Pike County are entering into a similar situation. As could reasonably be expected, the cold has caused some serious problems with our water infrastructure.
From the necessity of people running faucets at a drip to avoid exploding pipes to the aftermath of pipes which had exploded leaking, the weather pattern has taxed the water system. Storage tanks have been and are being depleted, as Mountain Water District and the City of Pikeville attempt to make repairs and cut off the leaks.
As a result, Mountain Water District has asked that people conserve and watch their systems for leaks.
The point, according to a statement from Pike County Emergency Management, is to avoid possible mass outages later in the week as temperatures climb and more leaks are revealed.
It won’t take much for each of us to play a role in keeping the system running at full stream. Cutting down on unnecessary usage, taking shorter showers, making sure you’re not running water unattended and other efforts which only cause minor inconvenience can go a long way toward preventing the worst case scenario. Being even more conservative can help even more.
We often lose sight of how connected we are, but disasters such as this can remind us of how important it is that we consider our neighbor when we make decisions regarding how we use the resources we all share. If a large number of people decide conservation or just being careful isn’t necessary, we’ll potentially find ourselves in a lot of trouble.
On the other hand, if a large number of people take the time to heed the warning and attempt to prevent the system from being depleted, the water companies can get caught up and get storage restored, preventing a lot of inconvenience and even more from befalling us
The choice is ours. We are reminded how connected we really are, so are we going to act appropriately knowing that information? Are we going to take care of each other?