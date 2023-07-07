Like many weeks, today's column springs out of a simple question. I may or may not tell you what it is before we're done.
Maybe I've been watching too much “Jeopardy!” Is six days a week too much? Not according to Alex Trebek, who speaks to me through my Ouija Board. But that's a story for another week.
In honor of “Jeopardy!” we're going to give you the clues, then the correct answers. We'll make sure the response takes the form of a question.
Monday, July 3, 2023. What is the warmest day on earth on record, Alex? I mean Ken...or is it Mayim this week? This has gotten complicated quickly, but the response is correct.
How about Tuesday, July 4, 2023? What is the new warmest day on earth on record? Correct again.
And Wednesday, July 5, 2023? Too early to tell, we're typing now but scientists were optimistically pessimistic the record will just keep climbing through the month.
Americans celebrated Independence Day with mass shootings from sea to shining sea. Perhaps it was so hot people were trying to shoot the sun. Anyone remember when the NRA was more concerned with people learning how to aim than prepping for Armageddon? Maybe they just like their own fireworks.
It couldn't be that most lawmakers are happy having people shot by the numbers daily because that just means for money for them, could it?
Those NRA ratings bring in dollars, vacations, and high dollar lobbying gigs. The carnage we are numbed to daily is just the cost of doing business.
Or as the 2nd Amendment Patriots would respond: “What is the price of freedom, Alex?”
No matter how many people get shot in how many places or how hot it gets in Greenland or Galveston, the real news this week is from the White House. While the Bidens were celebrating their holiday at Camp David, somebody was extra happy to be on a tour of the West Wing.
A routine security sweep turned up a small plastic bag of white powder in the floor of the gathering area where private tours start. The white powder turned out to be cocaine which is still not legal in any state or district in this country. Not even on Independence Day.
The mystery of how it got there might be answered by the time you read this. That won't stop us from sharing speculation now. But is it speculating when the answer is so obvious? It's Hunter Biden. The parents were gone, old Hunt decided to take some Ukrainian "friends" on a special tour. Has anyone checked for roaches on the roof?
It's all spelled out on a laptop somewhere. There's a video on YouTube already. There's a report on Newsmax all about it.
You've got to wonder what would possess a person to bring an 8-ball to a White House tour. I think it's safe to say this person had a pretty full day planned. And that's about all I've got to say about that.
The question? “What is ‘How do I get 500 words out of cocaine in the White House,’ Mayim?”