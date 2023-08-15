As we’ve said numerous times in the past, Elkhorn City holds more promise than any community in our region, something that becomes even more possible with the coming opening of the new U.S. 460.
However, Elkhorn City is also facing a number of issues, many of which stem from things such as absentee and negligent property ownership. The city also faces the same issues the surrounding region faces, including the decline of the coal industry as a primary economic driver.
During the city council’s Aug. 8 meeting, the council unanimously approved taking the first steps toward establishing a code enforcement board
On the doorstep of the Breaks Interstate Park and bisected by the Russell Fork River, Elkhorn City can become a leader in the area.
Code enforcement could help guide the city’s growth, as well as help the city deal with some of its ongoing problems.
However, it must be applied carefully.
Enforcement of codes can be good, yes, but it can also have negative impacts.
It must be evenly and fairly applied. Codes can become onerous if government decides to arbitrarily apply the rules, using them as a hammer to exert control.
Further, enforcement of these types of rules can weigh most heavily on the most vulnerable — the poor, the elderly and disabled, who may not as easily or quickly respond to violations.
Elkhorn City must consider all this when appointing the board to oversee the application and enforcement of building and property codes.
Those doing it must be conscientious and aware of the issues and dangers, as well as the city’s very real need for guided growth and improvement.
It’s heartening to see the city make these kind of moves and, coupled with other discussions and actions over the past couple of years, the city appears to be better positioned for realizing its promise. Care and thought can help ensure that this becomes a benefit and not a burden to the people of Elkhorn City.