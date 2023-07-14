The nonsense that you are about to read was not generated by Artificial Intelligence. In fact, very little intelligence was used at all.
The only constant is change. With change, we have choices to make. We can accept change or fight it. Making that decision without emotion is often a hard to do.
When I got divorced from my first wife, it was easy; there was zero emotion involved and walking away couldn’t happen fast enough. Because of the lack of emotion, I realized it was the best thing and that it took me too long to make. I was only married for two years, which was about 25 months too long.
When we sold the building on Caroline Avenue to the University of Pikeville, it was a good business decision for many reasons. To me, there was little to no emotion involved at the time, it was just the right thing to do.
We started packing in March, as we needed to vacate Caroline Avenue by end of May. We needed to get on with our business and the university needed to start their plan to make that building the new home of the dental school.
We all knew that vacating a 40,000 square foot building full of intricate machinery along with over 40+ years of memorabilia and archives would not be an easy task. We were right, it was arduous, painful and all those other adjectives especially the ones I use that are not for children to hear.
Every employee was challenged to box up their personal items and get their workstations ready for the move. As we all dug into old filing cabinets and unused desks we found a mint of information and photos that we published years ago that were brought back to life. It was a fun exercise to see exactly how things have changed over the years. The only constant is change.
I started cleaning out the junk in my office early because I knew that there were documents that needed to be reviewed to determine their long-term prognosis. I saw and read through lawsuits that were the stupidest filings against us that you could imagine. We were sued because one of our columnists, years ago made fun of someone’s hair and heels. We lost that case.
We were also sued because we mentioned the name of a minor who was involved in an altercation. We lost that one as well. There were others that were just as stupid that we lost and you would think that once we did something stupid we would learn; that didn’t happen.
All those lawsuits happened prior to my taking the lead. So when I say we I mean others. There are and have been some calculated risks I have taken but using our platform to be antagonist against a minor or a private citizen is not one of them.
During my house cleaning, I rediscovered letters from various people that frankly I forgot I received. Some letters were of support and others were not so nice. Ironically with the exception of Mitch McConnell, Leslie Combs and Angie Hatton. All the others who wrote me are dead. The three I mentioned wrote me letters of thanks and praise. I keep them close; the hateful letters I keep closer.
I have a file regarding former Judge Executive Wayne T. who wanted my head on a silver platter. He even went as far as having his lawyer send a certified letter to the owner of our company demanding my immediate firing because I was from the north. He also believed that I had a Bill Deskins for judge sticker on my car, which in his mind gave Bill an unfair advantage.
Well the old guy had bad intel — the car he sent pictures of, was not mine and he and his lawyer from Lexington had egg on their faces. At that time the gloves were off and he consequently lost the election to Bill. I had no idea how influential I was during that race.
Ironically, Bill Deskins became a hater and sent me some salty letters explaining how things work in this volatile political arena. Apparently, the rule of thumb is corruption and take what you can while you can and that people like me need to keep our nose out of county corruption, I mean business. They thought no one was paying attention, and that’s the reason for the hatred.
As I reviewed the letters I thought, “You can’t make this crap up, and I need to turn this into a movie but not one soul would believe it.” In a twisted way the hateful mail made me laugh while I was commiserating over the lengthy move.
The old building is empty now and the keys have been turned over to UPike. Recently, I entered the building one last time to ensure all our stuff was out. The building was eerily quiet and all the excitement of the “news” that happened over the last 22 years lingered as I walked through. I was more emotional over vacating that building then I was divorcing my first wife. I clearly have issues.
We — our entire staff — have embraced the change of our new location, which is 265 Hambley Boulevard. We are having an open house at 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, to celebrate the move and to preview the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce magazine that we are working on for distribution in September.
The magazine focuses on the future of this region and will be chock full of information that can be used as a recruiting tool for future business development, which is desperately needed.
The App Theatre shares the new building with us and they, too, will showcase some of their props from plays past and future. We will have food, drink and door prizes for attendees.
We appreciate the patience of the community during this move and hope that you can join us for a tour of the building and see some of the exciting things happening in our organization. Of Course, if you are compelled to do so, you can leave a note good or bad.
This change is one for the better and is welcomed with open arms.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.