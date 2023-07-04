Our sweet land of liberty. America was born from that beckoning call and remains the country where individuals risk their lives to pursue the unique opportunity that exists nowhere else on Earth.
On this day 247 years ago, representatives of the original 13 colonies ratified our Declaration of Independence and embarked upon the grandest experiment of self-governance in human history. They created a new form of government with checks and balances among the three branches of government we uphold today. A vision of protecting God-given inalienable rights is the cornerstone of a government that may not take away nor infringe upon this pursuit.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," is one of the most potent statements ever penned by man. Those words remain true and clear around the world as America has taken its foundation of freedom and become that city upon a hill, with the eyes of all people upon us.
The bold stripes and bright stars of our flag exist because of the brave hearts who fought to protect it. The sacrifice of more than 600,000 men and women who have died on the battlefield these past two centuries is interwoven in the very fabric of this nation and the principles we hold dear. This country, even with her imperfections, remains the home of the free because of the brave. Keep our service members first and foremost in your heart as you enjoy holiday celebrations.
This republic has flourished for over 200 years because of our celebrated differences not despite them. For united we stand together across this commonwealth and this nation and in division, we fall.
As we celebrate with our family and friends, remember those principles of freedom, sacrifice and unity. We’re one nation under God, and together we will continue to live the lives our founding fathers envisioned for the future of this great nation.
Enjoy this Independence Day and may God continue to bless America.