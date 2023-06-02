Our illustrious leaders just found out that the debt ceiling must be addressed in order to avoid not only a financial disaster for this country but to avoid a global economic Armageddon. What they came up with is flabbergasting.
Clearly this country has an insatiable appetite to tax and spend. We spend money on many things that some may consider frivolous. The list of frivolous spending includes nonsense issues like free yoga classes for government employees, money spent to find out why Americans won't use the metric system, a cricket league in Afghanistan, the effectiveness of golf equipment in space and so on. That’s just some the ridiculous stuff.
Apparently a deal was made to alleviate the disaster and not everyone is thrilled about it. The left and right are both crying over the elements in the new deal. But the big picture shows that while the deal may have diverted a global economic disaster, it still doesn’t address the long-term habitual and cultural problems.
Right now the federal deficit is at $31.4 trillion. At the rate we are currently spending, it will take decades to pay back. The bill suspends the debt limit. It doesn’t raise the debt limit it suspends it, which is double speak for all lawmakers are idiots and need to be removed from office, including the incoherent guy at the White House.
The bill gives the Treasury Department the ability to borrow as much money as they need to pay the bills during the timeframe of the suspension, which is 2025, ironically just after we elect a new president.
The bill calls for a cut in spending of $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, good start but it’s unattainable and out of touch. Part of that reduction is a $1.4 billion cut to the IRS. No one likes IRS agents, but sadly they are necessary. The entire agency needs an overhaul. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act called for $80 billion dollars for the IRS which will be recalled.
If the government had a clue, they would use that money and hire agents to detect and stop all the welfare, Social Security Disability and unemployment fraud that is culturally prevalent in our society. Their plan is to do away with IRS agents, which may save a few dollars but allow all the wasteful fraud for government benefits to continue.
We all know people who are working under the table for cash while collecting benefits. I can take you to a car wash right here in Pikeville where employees are paid cash and most are collecting government benefits off the taxpayers. Cut that fraud and save money. Unfortunately, the progressive liberals will think we are taking money away for the poor — they’re out of touch and clueless.
The bill calls for stronger requirements for people who are getting food stamps aged 50-54. If you are in that age bracket and looking for employment, it’s virtually impossible. That age group is likely to less educated with technology, and harder to employ. If they wanted to build a stronger work force, the government should spend money on retraining an older work force. We are living longer and need to be self-sufficient.
Benefits should be made more available to all people who are considered the working poor. A large part of the workforce can’t afford to raise a family, get health insurance, educate their children while working for minimum wage or slightly above. If people are gainfully employed but are considered working poor then they should get benefits like food stamps, medical and education assistance. Otherwise they stop working and become fully dependent on the government, which is a burden to society.
Exempt from cuts in the bill are benefits for veterans, the homeless and young people recently released from the foster care system. Veterans can’t get enough help, so this is a good thing.
Also in the bill is $6.6 billion for a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia. Sounds good, but what’s the purpose of the pipeline? The Keystone XL pipeline will enable the U.S. to be come energy independent. The natural gas pipeline will only serve few Americans. Open the Keystone XL pipeline, but that makes too much sense.
Also in the bill is an increase in military spending that will, in some ways benefit veterans with healthcare issues, which is desperately needed. We need to take care of our veterans before illegal immigrants. Our veterans suffer daily with little help options. The statistic for veteran suicide is about 22 per day. How many illegal immigrants commit suicide?
And here is one item that should make your blood boil. The bill rescinds $30 billion in unspent COVID money. These idiots allocated the money, didn’t spend it and that money became a bargaining tool to avert a catastrophe. Why not use that money to ensure we don’t have another health crisis? Or better yet, use that money on mental heath so maybe we can determine the potential threats to our society?
Those are just some elements in the bill. What’s not in the bill is even more disturbing. Nothing in the bill calls for less reduction in further spending. Nothing in the bill repeals Biden’s tax incentives to accelerate the transition to lower-emission energy sources to combat climate change. What should happen is spend money on clean technology for abundant natural resources, but that makes too much sense.
Also not in the bill is a raise in taxes on corporations and the ultra wealthy. Cut the corporate loopholes and make every American and corporation pay their fair share and you will see an increase in revenue. The people who can afford high-powered accountants and lawyers avoid paying taxes. The poor and middle class don’t have that luxury. People hate paying taxes because all the waste that our leaders have allowed to happen. Stop frivolous spending, take care of our vets, first responders, elderly and help the working poor and we may be able to turn this mess around.
And finally, if you don’t think this country is run by Big Pharma you are sadly mistaken. Prescription drugs in the U.S. are the most expensive in the world. We are addicted to a pill that makes us allegedly feel better because Big Pharma has convinced us that we need the newest medication that has massive side effects. One pill after another keeps them wealthy and because they can, they avoid paying their fair share.
The lobbyists in Big Pahrma are vicious and are a detriment to society. Put a ban on Big Pharma financing political campaigns and this country will be better off. We may even feel like we don’t need all those drugs they are pushing.
Big Pharma gives so much money to the politicians that both sides agreed to not reduce Medicare’s spending on prescription drugs. That issue was not even discussed in the bill.
Politicians should be ashamed of themselves and we, as American voters, should vote every one of these clowns out of office. They do nothing to solve problems, they just kick the can down the road.
That’s my rant for the week.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.