If stupid things easily offend you, please turn the page and read Jamie’s column on religion or Gary’s take on being nice. Hell, see what movie Bobby reviewed in the entertainment section. They are not very offensive and may leave you feeling good.
Being offended is the new norm.
And being offended is also a choice point. If you are a Bible-thumping Christian and see a nude bar, you can choose to pass it by and mind your own business or get offended and go on social media to profess your love for the Lord and damn those sinners to hell. People really don’t care if others are offended.
People really care if everybody minds their own business.
The nation got offended because a country singer wrote a song about uncivil behavior that most likely would not be tolerated in a small town. He implied that if you carjack an old lady or hold up the local liquor store, people will get hacked off and they may take retribution into their own hands and bad things might happen.
The video associated with the song brings up civil unrest and the singer wanted to make a point that you see that kind of animalistic behavior in larger cities, but you are most likely not going to see that in small town U.S.A.
Can you imagine if a rally was called for in Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Paintsville or Hazard? A few years back, a group of racists wanted to come to Pikeville and demonstrate. Well, in this small town, the city immediately passed an ordinance regarding face coverings during rallies. The small town sprung into action and added law enforcement to patrol the streets and surrounding area during the rally.
The small town set up a specific area for the racists to protest and yet another place for the anti-racists, who themselves were racists, but just a different kind, to stand and protest. Those idiots tried that in a small town and it became a non-issue.
People, they are lyrics to a song and if your underwear is so tight that you get that angry over words, you need to find a hobby somewhere. And for heaven’s sake turn off your social media — it’s poisoning your little brain.
You all have options. You can choose to listen or not. But whatever your choice, no one else really cares. Most people have audio streaming devices and have a choice to skip through a song they don’t like or change the channel. Exercise your right to do that.
If you think those lyrics are offensive, let me shed a little light on other songs.
There is a rapper, I would like to say artist, but there is no art here, named Cardi B. One of her songs is called “Wet A.. P….,” well let me leave it there. In the song and title, there is nothing left to the imagination. The song is riddled with overt sexual messages and explanations on how to perform them. When the song came out, there was no controversy, no protests, and no boycotts — just a truly offensive song. I never heard the song because the name of it is stupid and I choose to not care what stupid people write or listen to.
Go way back to 1972 and Lou Reed wrote the lyrics to “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.” In the song, Holly plucked her eyebrows, shaved her legs and she was a he. I won't go into what she did in the back room while she was so calm, cool and collected, but when the song came out, no controversy. People just minded their own business and choose to either listen or not.
In 1985, Dire Straits sang about money for nothing. In the lyrics they used the slang word for a gay man. It was offensive back then and would never be released now.
According to the lyrics, that little (bundle of sticks) has an earring and makeup and is a millionaire. Steven Tyler sang in 1987 about some dude looking like a lady.
Neither one of those songs would fly in today’s easily offended environment.
In the lack of controversy for artists, lest we not forget about rap lyrics? Rap lyrics include women getting beaten, raped and called names that resemble garden tools.
Rap lyrics also call for the death to cops; that is, of course, until a rap artist needs help. Ever wonder why Tupac Shakur’s drive-by murder or Notorious B.I.G.’s death, along with almost 40 other rap artist’s deaths, are still not solved?
If you really want to get offended, let's talk politics. It’s so corrupt and greedy that it’s utterly offensive. How about interest rates? Get offended because our economy is a mess. Get offended because the drug dealers are doing all they can to hook your kids. Get offended because Big Pharma is lining the pockets of politicians to keep them swimming in cash.
There are a lot of real things to get offended by, but getting offended over the lyrics of a stupid song is plain ignorant. Ironically, that song is chart-topping and the artist is making a fortune.
If you hear, see or read something that is offensive to you, turn the channel, flip the page or get better friends. If you waste your time getting offended over the minutiae, you can’t focus on things that are important.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.