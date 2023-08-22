As August hits its midpoint and we are reminded that fall is right around the corner, we gear up to celebrate one of the more lesser-known holidays: National Aviation Day.
Established in 1939, National Aviation Day falls on August 19 of each year, the birthday of Orville Wright, who along with his brother Wilbur made their mark on history when they took to the skies 120 years ago on a North Carolina beach. What better day to celebrate the development of one of mankind’s greatest achievements? Orville piloted that day, and while the first flight was only about 120 feet the legacy of that day covers a far greater distance.
Closer to home, aviation has a major impact on our quality of life here in Kentucky. That impact translates into thousands of jobs, billions of dollars, access to goods and a ticket to travel the world. It serves as an incentive for economic development, and a bonus for those looking to relocate for retirement or work.
So, what does aviation look like? Kentucky is home to a strong aviation community that includes 52 public use general aviation airports and five commercial airports that provide passenger and air cargo services. Although general aviation (GA) airports do not provide passenger service, they are vital to our state and serve nearly every industry, including agriculture, emergency medical services, and manufacturing. Corporate travelers use GA airports to access their Kentucky facilities. These airports play such a critical role that the legislature invested more than $11 million in the current budget to create a grant pool they can access to improve their facilities.
While we often think of aviation in terms of moving people, Kentucky ranks third in the nation and fifth in the world in total air cargo shipments. We are the only state in the nation to house three major logistics companies — UPS, DHL, and Amazon — that move goods through the commonwealth and across the world. FedEx also maintains operations in Kentucky. These companies are a major part of a logistics network that employs more than 75,000 Kentuckians in good-paying positions.
The commonwealth is also home to 100 aerospace-related facilities that supply us with over 23,000 jobs and careers. Since 2017, we have announced approximately 40 aerospace related projects, resulting in more than $1.1 billion in investments. Aside from aerospace facilities, other aviation-related businesses call Kentucky home. For instance, Kentucky has several hubs for global leaders in the manufacturing of aviation parts and supplies. Messier-Bugatti-Dowty has invested in a plant in Walton, Kentucky, just miles away from the commonwealth’s busiest airport, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This facility in Walton produces wheels as well as carbon brake systems. In 2013, they added a $50 million expansion to accommodate production for these products to be used on aircraft.
The sky is indeed the limit, as the industry is expected to offer even more opportunities in the future. According to industry experts, nearly 800,000 pilots will be needed over the next two decades. There is already an incredible need for skilled maintenance technicians and other ground crew. Of course, we must be prepared to train and educate a skilled workforce for the industry’s diverse needs. Programs to provide students with hands-on experience already exist at several universities, bridging the gap between the classroom and practical application. For example, Eastern Kentucky University has one of the more competitive four-year aviation education programs in the region and the only one currently in the state. With focus areas in professional flight, aerospace management, and aerospace technology, there are options for college students to be equipped for any career in the industry. In addition to EKU, Morehead State has a cutting-edge Space Science Center that has been a stepping stone for the industry in the state. However, Kentucky has also begun nurturing high school students. Earlier this year, the commonwealth received a $500,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to invest in high school students who wish to find a career in aviation. With both in-class curriculum and work-based learning opportunities, our students will soon have the option to study the inner workings of the industry.
Interested in learning more about aviation? The commonwealth is home to two great museums dedicated to not only preserving the history of aviation, but also building on its legacy. In Bowling Green, you can visit the Aviation Heritage Park. The museum features regional stories, including aviators who defended our nation around the world. More information can be found at aviationheritagepark.com, and visitors are welcome to enjoy a free visit from 8 a.m. until dusk every day. The Aviation Museum of Kentucky, which houses 20,000 square feet of displays, a fully equipped shop for restoration projects, is located at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. More information on it can be found at, aviationky.org.
As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at, 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at, Bobby.McCool@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s home page at, legislature.ky.gov.