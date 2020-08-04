Last Tuesday I started sensing that dreaded ache that you feel when a cold is coming on. “In July?” I thought. Wednesday was worse, and a dry cough set in on Wednesday night. I guess you know where this is going. To be on the safe side, Thursday morning I was swabbed for COVID. When the nurse came back out the look on her face meant one of two things — I’d tested positive for the Corona and was going to die quick, or worse, I was now a liberal Democrat and was going to live forever.
Today makes six death-defying days confined to my camper with about four more to go. But I’ve found that pulling 10 days with the Chinese Flu at Camp COVID is a piece of cake compared to being stricken with the American Flu while confined to my own bed inside the house. Minus the fears and unknowns associated with the Coronavirus, when it comes to plain misery, my experience has been that the regular flu far exceeds what I’ve endured this past week.
I realize that liberals who may read this column occasionally are now throwing a party, given that I’ve made light of this pandemic to some degree. But I’ve never once said that I didn’t think it was real. I’ve only said that it wasn’t worth the shutting down of the whole country. Now having had the virus myself, while knowing that I’ve been fortunate and many cases have proven deadly, I stand by that sentiment more than ever. So throw off your mask and turn up your flask, I’m about to tell you how it’s really going to go down when that steel door slams behind you at your own Camp COVID.
First of all, the spoken word “positive” will never ring more negative. Well, except maybe if you’d just taken a court-ordered paternity test after a one night stand with Maxine Waters. But anyway, you’ll have to say goodbye to your family and friends for a while. Then get ready for the dry cough, shortness of breath, head and body aches, and fatigue like you’ve never experienced before. For me those symptoms came and went pretty quick. You’ll be somewhat slow to recover from the shortness of breath and the cough will linger, but you’ll start feeling better. But even if you dodged a normal fever like I did, Camp COVID fever will ultimately set in. So much so that you’ll be on Amazon browsing trench coats and Groucho Marx disguises with a plan to sneak in the side door at Texas Roadhouse.
We have some great doctors in these parts and I’m not one of them. In no way am I suggesting that anyone ignore their recommendations. What I’ve given you is an honest, first-hand account of my personal experience with the virus. And quarantined with no interaction with the outside world has been the toughest. I don’t know how Joe Biden does it.
