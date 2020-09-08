I hope all you laborers had a nice day off yesterday but sorry, the party’s over. Someone has to make sure the Biden supporters get their government checks and that’s where you come in. After all, gas masks, bricks, baseball bats, gasoline and matches don’t grow on trees you know.
Did you see the cheesy photo op stunt last week of Crusty Joe delivering pizzas to firefighters at a Pennsylvania fire station? Yep, his custodians coaxed him out of the basement, stuffed him in a private jet and flew him to Pittsburgh so he could hand over three large in front of the cameras. Winging a fuel guzzling jet to deliver pizzas sounds a tad excessive to me, especially for a guy who plans to stomp out fossil fuels on day one. But when your supporters are apt to burn down the local Pizza Hut before you get there I guess a slow ass Cadillac just won’t do.
Democrats must really think we’re stupid. As if handing a few pizzas to firemen will make us forget how they’ve not only encouraged the rioting and the burning down of cities, they’ve flat out bankrolled it. Going as far as pushing for donations to bail the looters and arsonists out of jail so they can continue the carnage while endangering police and firemen in the process. But now that Biden isn’t polling so well they’re suddenly a first responder’s best friend. Come on man, give me a break.
Here’s the deal. Sleepy Joe flying his G6 out of the bat cave once in a while for photo ops and delivering gratuitous gifts while unwilling to face the press is the epitome of cowardice. Outside of blaming everything on Donald Trump and inciting riots by calling all white people racists, pitiful pizza stunts must be all the Democrats have left between now and November.
I doubt very seriously that debating Donald Trump is part of their strategy, especially since Biden can’t even read plain English from a teleprompter screen without spitting it out in Pig Latin. The chances of a live, onstage, one on one debate is about as likely as Lebron James reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. But one can always hope.
I expect Hiden Biden to remain in his bunker, his safe haven stocked full of soft pudding and void of any hard questions. A shelter that can’t be penetrated by Fox News and their pesky microphones, nor by friendly fire from ANTIFA and their commercial grade bottle rockets.
A presidential candidate sucking up to firemen by throwing them a pizza party tells you a lot as to who’s side he’s been on for the last three months. But Democrats think we’re all too stupid to see that. Shoot, I bet as soon as Joe takes his nap and they fuel his jet back up he’ll be down at the police station slapping the cops on the back and handing out apple pies next.
