Politics is the gift that keeps on giving. And, when it comes to Elkhorn City, it seems that the gifts are limitless.
Since the Rutherford/Deskins regimes I have not had too much to talk about. I write about the damn pandemic and my stupid hip, but now that Elkhorn City is once again off the rails, I have fodder.
A few weeks ago we learned that one council member along with others were the targets of lawsuits demanding they pay their tax, or what they refer to as a license fee. Call it what you want — it’s a tax. When my column hit, I received one phone call from a former community leader saying I’m wrong and that the license fee is not owed.
The person who called, defending the council member sent me the copy of the ordinance where it clearly states, “Before any person, firm, company or corporation shall conduct or engage in any trade, business profession, or occupation in the City, such person, firm company, or corporation shall procure so to do and pay the license fee.” Since the councilperson is a “person” who runs a “business” in the City they are to pay the fee.
The caller said that the tax was never collected before and why are they collecting it now? The answer is simply because someone is finally starting to do their job and follow the law.
What I told the caller is if the council member, in this case Roxanne Blankenship, wanted to do the right thing she would have stepped up and said, “I disagree with this, but as a member of this community who is supposed to be above board, I will pay the $100 fee and fight it at a later time.” This would have shown that the council member is being a leader and wants to do the right thing. But instead, Blankenship hired a lawyer and will fight the clearly-written ordinance that businesses like hers have skirted for many years. So, once again the city loses because a leader in the community chose to disregard the law and is now fighting the ordinance, which was amended and which she herself approved in 2016 as a council member.
Fast-forward and you will see that the mayor, Mike Taylor boarded up the windows of city hall, and started using city hall as a staging area for food that he receives to help the less fortunate. To Blankenship’s credit, she did ask why the windows were covered and the mayor said that it was because there was food in there and that his secretary, the city clerk has received threats. Taylor didn’t elaborate on the threats or who was making them, but I have pretty good intel and once I can confirm, I’ll keep you posted.
Taylor is wrong. If he wants to use the city property, he needs to bring that up in an open meeting and have the council vote on that measure. He didn’t, so he is wrong. And what’s more disturbing is Taylor admitted that he gets monetary donations. These donations are never tracked and the taxpayers have no idea how much is given and how much is actually going back to the less fortunate.
Blankenship, who is getting her strings pulled by other people and wants the city clerk and mayor gone, didn’t have the thought to address the food issue in an open meeting, so it went undetected until a Facebook post popped up by Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff accusing the mayor of wrongdoing. The mayor sent out a response on Facebook that we obtained through social media channels and we reported on that.
If you read that the mayor gave us the letter, it’s a lie.
Cantrell is correct in bringing up the fact that city hall was being used improperly. And Taylor was wrong to not ask permission. I hear the firehouse is also being used as a staging area as well. No one seems to know that either.
Once again, the people of Elkhorn City are suffering because of petulant antics and pettiness.
The, “No good deed goes unpunished,“ saying is evident. Taylor thought he could do what he wanted to help the less fortunate. Blankenship was coerced into haphazardly asking about it but didn’t address the issue and Cantrell-Ratliff put a stop to the city trying to help people due to a the mayor’s inability to follow the rules. I guess since the council members don’t have to follow the rules, why should the mayor?
Elkhorn City is a mess and the people who are in power both elected and non-elected, like Cantrell, are at odds with other. Nothing positive will come from this. Remember there is an election soon.
The good people of Elkhorn City need to take it upon themselves to help the less fortunate and not rely upon a dysfunctional mayor and council who can’t govern themselves, let alone a city.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
