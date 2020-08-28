If your real name is Karen, you may want to consider a nickname.
If you spent any time on any social media platform you may have seen a video or read about the day’s new Karen. In our last edition, we cautioned people to be careful what they see, share and believe on social media, as most of that stuff is garbage.
On social media “Karen” is a slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or to police others.
The new Karens want to speak with the manager because there is not enough mocha in her latte, and make demands because she is entitled to having others hear her opinion.
Karen tirades are caught on video and posted on social media depicting the crazy Karen of the day. Subsequently, that Karen gets ridiculed and abused by the comments. Idiots who have nothing better to do than to judge others and crazy Karens who impose their will on others usually make the video of the day. And now that every moron has a videophone, you see many crazy Karens.
How the Karen movement was started is an anomaly, but there are many theories. There was the skit on Saturday Night Live called Black Jeopardy where the contestant told Karen — a white woman — to keep her potato salad to herself. Another suggestion is from comedian Dane Cook who did a bit called, “The Friend No one Likes.” Her name was Karen. Yet another suggestion was from the movie Mean Girls, where that Karen was dumbly racist. So the origin is varied and can be agued over, ironically.
Karens have gone more viral during the pandemic as you see many videos of very angry women who are engaged in a selfish and often racist rant because they are not happy about something.
Recently a Karen called the police on some kids who had a lemonade stand because they didn’t have a permit. Another Karen was videoed in a park as she was calling the police demanding protection from a Black man who was allegedly threatening her, while she nearly strangled her leashed dog. The man was bird watching and filmed this crazy Karen having a meltdown. After the investigation, it was determined that Karen was off her meds and went berserk. She lost her job and her dog was taken away because she was racist and entitled.
Our constitution calls for free speech, among many other freedoms. However, sometimes freedom ain’t free. People feel entitled and feel they have a right to express their opinion, which they do. But in many cases it’s also your right to keep you opinion to yourself and your mouth shut.
Many people who are expressing their constitutional right to say anything they want are losing their jobs. Not because they are not being politically correct, but because they are jerks.
In these trying times, remember that no Karen is better than another Karen and, sometimes, it’s better to just walk away.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
