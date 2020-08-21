College may not be for everyone, but education is.
Over the last few decades, this region has relied on the coal industry as the backbone of the economy. That changed over the last several years as the use of coal has rapidly decreased. You can say it was the Obama administration, which had a lot to do with it, but the reality of the changing market conditions, the shift to gas and technology all played a major role in coal’s demise.
During the Obama administration is when reality hit and the need to diversify the local economy became more apparent. In this region, there have been some pretty good strategic moves in an attempt to diversify the economy. There were retail stores built. Tourism and outdoor recreation has become a major part and looked like they can be part of the region’s economy. Healthcare continues to be a major necessity that heals people and part of the economy.
These new economy-building industries are good, but may not replace the high-paying coal jobs. However, with the changing times, the needs of the people have changed as well. And with that, new opportunities may help create higher wage jobs.
Hope was needed and few people had a vision of hope for the future of the regional economy. The needs in healthcare and specialty services are growing as the population ages. Education bears a huge responsibility on the future economy, as workforce needs have changed.
The University of Pikeville has grown tremendously in the last decade or so. In addition to the undergrad courses, they have a medical school, an optometry school and an MBA program. UPike offers specialty training for the jobs of the future.
Big Sandy Community and Technical College has a great associates program and a technical program. They offer the ability to get the basic courses out of the way so you can move to a four-year school like UPike and declare a major. In addition, they have partnered with UPike to have some of their promising students get into the medical program. Kids can now dream big about their future because the educational opportunities exist.
At Big Sandy, trade education courses are offered like carpentry, electrical and HVAC, so students can learn a trade without having to go though traditional college classes.
Big Sandy and UPike have partnered up to offer many new courses in different learning environments for students to get continuing education. Students out of high school or people who need to learn new skills to change their careers now have an opportunity to dream big. People who are interested in becoming doctors, electricians, teachers or graphic designers have top-notch educational opportunities right here in our back yard.
Big Sandy and UPike are preparing to grow our economy through community education. This can supply the workforce needed for the new diverse economy.
Over the past decades, some talented people have emerged out of these two institutions. But together, they offer opportunities to educate people and change the future economic outlook. They are building our future leaders with great educators and leadership.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
