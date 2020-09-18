COVID is making people do strange things and I don’t see things getting any better. My advice to people is to become better informed and vet true facts before making decisions and especially casting votes.
In the next few weeks we will see local government agencies review their tax rates and we will be bombarded with ads, mostly negative for candidates running for office; choose wisely.
When casting your vote, please do your homework. If you vote for a party versus the person, you are a fool. In a primary for sheriff’s office in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, a person won the GOP nomination. That person is a transgender satanic anarchist whose campaign is “__________ the police.”
This person believes that if crimes are committed without a victim then there really is no crime. So drug dealers, traffic violations, prostitution, illegal immigrants and other law infractions are not to be pursued according to this person.
I have no issue with transgender people. I have a major issue on this person’s beliefs on what laws should be enforced. If this person gets elected it will be a free-for-all and you will see that county and perhaps the state, be a disaster. I will assume that the people voted for a party and didn’t bother to research the candidate. I can’t possibly imagine they would vote for someone who hates cops and is a proponent of lawlessness. I’m blaming COVID for their decision.
COVID could possibly affect tax rates we as taxpayers pay. Each year taxing districts assess their tax structure to see how much money they will need to operate. School systems, libraries, cities and counties are among taxing districts that will be looking at their revenue to determine if they need to increase our tax rate.
Because people have been out of work and businesses have been closed, occupational tax will be down forcing counties to seek a higher property tax rate. We all know that cities, schools and counties need to provide services and operate and with the decline in coal severance and the COVID pandemic less money is coming in to allow services to be performed.
So, in the near future we can see where taxing districts may want to increase tax rates. In Lawrence County, their library director came before the court asking for an increase in tax rates. The kicker is that library system has a tax rate that is almost equal to the county’s rate and the system has $3.5 million in the bank. Sound familiar?
Fortunately for the folks in Lawrence County, the judge-executive told the district that they will not support the proposed tax rate and asked the director to sit down.
In Pike County, we are one of the highest taxed library districts in the state. They have a lot of property and are sitting on a pile of cash. They are hindering growth of UPike by not selling the downtown location to the school and have a chairman who lives in another county. I can’t blame COVID for that, but it’s wrong.
If our library asks the court for an increase, I hope the court asks that Cheshire County sheriff nominee to come down and pay the library board a face-to-face visit.
During this pandemic, taxes should not be raised in any district. It’s hard for everyone right now, but this too shall pass.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
