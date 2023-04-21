Last week, AEP sent out a notice that the deal to sell to Liberty Utilities fell through and I think that’s a good thing.
Since the announcement a few years ago where Liberty entered into talks with Kentucky Power to purchase their assets, the region, the employees and the customers have been in disarray. There has been little public comments from either side and customers were left wondering what will happen after the takeover.
I think that AEP keeping their assets and not selling will be better for the employees, the region and the customers. We knew little about Liberty and, when takeovers like this happen, the looming thought or a massive rate hike is ever present.
The employees now know that they will remain employed by Kentucky Power and while some adjustments will be made, for the most part they, the employees will be taken care of like they have in the past.
For the customers, I think we will see a more earnest commitment to service and focus from AEP for the betterment of the region. It’s hard to imagine that we can get better service.
With every outage and natural disaster, the employees have been steadfast in getting power restored as quickly as possible and we all have been appreciative of their efforts. Remember that you can’t please everyone all the time, so if you had a bad issue, I apologize.
AEP President and CEO Julie Sloat said, “We believe there are opportunities ahead of our Kentucky operations, and will focus our efforts on economic development, reliability and controlling cost impacts to customers.”
Focusing on economic development is a great thing and I’m glad to see that they are looking at that. However, their financial contribution to economic development should not be on the backs of the ratepayers. In other words, as long as our rates don’t go up, then their investment in economic development is a great thing. I also think they should be transparent with their plans. This way the people in the region know their intentions.
The reliability issue can be challenging, as the terrain is complex and can make reliable power more of a dream than a reality. In most parts where we have power, it’s as reliable as can be. Making it more reliable for outlaying ratepayers can be a good thing, again as long as the rates don’t increase.
And Mrs. Sloat said they are committed to controlling cost impacts to customers. That statement sounds great, but improvements, upgrades and increasing reliability will cost money and resources.
I understand that progress will cost more and that we will be faced with potentially higher rates so that AEP can deliver on their commitment, as long as they are transparent and that the PSC does not award them massive and unreasonable hikes, I think we will all be better off.
AEP has been a great community partner and it appears as if they will be here for the long run and we as ratepayers should watch and stay in tune with their future plans, as every adjustment they make will and could be better for us. Transparency and their renewed commitment to the region will go a long way with ratepayers.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.