Overseeing the editorial operations of five separate newspapers in five different counties means I also have a hand in helping to manage the social media and web components of a modern-day newsroom.
That means that I see a large number of the comments and messages that come to our pages.
One day recently, I saw a few comments come across one of our Facebook pages that is not unique but it really is something that I take to heart.
This person took time out of their day to accuse that particular newspaper of reporting exclusively crime or other high profile stories to get “clicks and likes.”
At the time that person said this, I immediately went to that newspaper’s website and Facebook page. On the website, I clicked on the local news link and there were 10 stories displayed there — only two of which had anything to do with crime.
The other eight stories were stories highlighting positive things going on with that community, reporting on community events or reporting on actions taken by government agencies which are using taxpayer dollars.
I’ve often said that the reporting presented in our various outlets should be like a mirror. Sometimes you get up in the morning and look and things look OK. Other times, things aren’t quite so peachy in that reflection. But regardless, it’s what’s there.
Sometimes, we have to report on things that I honestly don’t like reporting on. But it’s our responsibility as the historical record of the community to report on them.
I would vastly prefer to simply report on the good and positive things going on in our communities, but sadly, that’s not going to give you the holistic set of information you need to understand what’s going on around you.
We could simply not report on things like criminal cases, but for a few issues. One of the primary reasons is because court proceedings are supposed to be open as much as possible so that the public can make decisions on the health of that vital part of our government.
That’s especially true in communities like the ones we cover, where judges and prosecutors are elected and not appointed. The public cannot gauge the performance of these elected officials without knowing what decisions are being made.
Also, as one of a handful of rural reporters who were among the first to catch onto and attempt to bring attention to the oxycodone/prescription opioid epidemic in its beginning stages, I can say that you don’t want us to stop doing that kind of coverage.
So what’s the solution?
I would propose a few things, the first being for us as a news agency — a step which could well be taken by any news agency. We have to do constant gut-checks to make sure we’re being as holistic in our coverage as possible. I don’t want to give the impression that this kind of criticism is unwelcome. However, I would say it’s mostly seen as real advice or criticism not when it’s blasted on our social media pages, but when someone takes the time to actually reach out to us and discuss it.
The rest of the solutions tend to fall to you, the reader.
First, don’t use Facebook as your only way of getting news. Your Facebook wall is not a reflection of what matters to you. Instead it is a reflection of what the algorithm feeds you, based on your own clicks and reactions, but also based on that of others. If people only react to the crime stories and not the story about the student dominating their competition from across the state in some academic or other pursuit (which is common), guess which one’s going to get fed to you and others.
Share the “good news.” A great number of our stories fit into this mold. Share them. When your friend shares a story about a public policy action that impacts you or about a situation or person that makes you feel better about your community, react to it. If you don’t believe me, just for an experiment, when you’re on Facebook for the next two weeks, only click, react and share positive stories and information. Watch how fast it transforms your feed.
If you know of a positive story, reach out to us. Heck, you can even message our Facebook page, or call, use carrier pigeon or whatever means you have, to give us an opportunity to report it.
The last advice I’d give is somewhat selfish, but I truly believe it matters. Subscribe to or at least buy your local newspaper on a regular basis. If you are already a subscriber, thank you and encourage others to do the same.
Take the decisions about what you see out of the hands of big tech and put it into your own hands. If you haven’t read one, I think you’ll be surprised about how informative and holistic our approach to news is. Facebook will not let you see that.
If you don’t like what you see in the paper, you can reach out to us. Good luck doing the same with Facebook.