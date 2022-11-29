As original as the Colonel’s secret recipe, John Y. Brown, Jr., a true Kentucky original who first made his mark in the business world building a global brand began by Col. Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, as well as professional basketball teams — the Boston Celtics and Kentucky Colonels — who then turned to politics, blazing the trail as a political reformer, making government work like a business, passed away on Nov. 22.
Over Thanksgiving last week, his son John Y. Brown III chatted about his dad and his memories of following his dad on the trek to sell encyclopedias in Pikeville. He conveyed one of the lessons his dad taught him, that it was important to sell yourself and your ideas — in any job you do. Good advice. At different times, Gov. Brown sold vacuum cleaners and encyclopedias door-to-door, earning up to $25,000 while in college.
In those days, that was a huge sum. Remember, this was door-to-door, one sale at time, not some e-store online where you move products with mouse clicks. It was old school. The governor is to be commended for such a feat.
John Y III told me the other day when we chatted that his time following his dad’s footsteps selling encyclopedias was in Pike County. He and his dad had a special place for our hometown, by the way. At the time, JYBIII lived on Myra Barnes, and one of his first customers was then County Judge Paul and Judi Patton. We reminisced about Smashburgers from Dairy Cheer and the fondness of he and his dad’s memories of Pikeville, including a 1987 campaign rally his dad had at Marlow’s Country Palace.
Those are fond memories.
GOv. Brown’s term as governor transformed our state in many ways. First, he kept his campaign pledge to run the state like a business, instituting, among other things competitive bidding for road projects, saving the governor’s mansion that was in dire need of renovations, and not raising taxes while cutting the state’s budget 22 percent. His management of the state’s administration increased the power of the General Assembly. He reformed many agencies in state government, specifically the regulation of insurance — issuing rate comparisons and other information for the first time. Economically, Brown laid the foundation for relations with the Japanese that would later attract Toyota to Georgetown during Gov. Collins’ administration.
As we chatted, I asked John Y III to sum up his dad’s legacy, “My father was a true Kentucky original. He loved our state and its people. He taught those around him to challenge the status quo, dream big, and be bold. He never feared failure, always kept his sense of humor, and lived a life with passion and intensity till the very end.” I wholeheartedly agree these are goals for all of us.
We need more leaders like John Y. Brown, Jr. — leaders who challenge conventional wisdom, lead boldly while dreaming big. We seem to lack that these days. We need leaders who worry less about their personal enrichment and political fortunes and think more about making sure government does the right thing and serve to make people’s lives better.
Count me in for a Kentucky original who would do that for a real change. RIP, Gov. Brown.