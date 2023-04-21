A large crowd gathered in the Pikeville City Park on April 20 for the official opening ceremony of Hillbilly Days 2023.
Jimmy Kinney, son of the late “Shady” Grady Kinney, who co-founded the Hillbilly Days festival, shared the history of the festival on stage as he introduced the new generation of hillbillies, Shelebra Kinney-Bartley, granddaughter of “Shady” Grady, and Ben Melton, grandson of Howard “Dirty Ear” Stratton, co-founder of Hillbilly Days.
The ceremony featured a number of special guests who help make the Hillbilly Days festival a success.
The guests included Don Cox, Raban of the Imperial Hillbilly Clan of Ashland, along with his officers, Roger Morgan, keeper of the cob; Clarence Ratliff, Raban of Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 1; Kent Bartley, Raban of Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 2; T.J. Toler, Potentate, El Hasa Shrine Temple; C.A. Gatlin; and Wayne Rudolph, Hillbilly Clan 87.
Potentate Toler thanked everyone who has worked and continues to work tirelessly on this event, as it is crucial to help the Shriners hospital system.
“Events like this are becoming increasingly crucial to a children’s hospital system that doesn’t require patient families to pay for treatment or transportation,” said Toler.
Guest speakers included Wesley Scott, director of philanthropy Shriners Hospital for Children, Lexington; Kari Tucker, associate director of Philanthropy Shriners Children’s Hospital, Dayton, Oh.; and Jordan Gibson, director Southeast Chamber of Commerce.
Howard “Dirty Ear” Stratton was scheduled to attend and speak but was unable to make it.
During the ceremony, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones presented the key to the county to Tennis Baisden, Aracoma Lodge 99, Logan, West Virginia, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, Charleston West Virginia, Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 2, Pikeville.
Jones thanked Baisden for everything he’s done for the Shriners.
“We appreciate everything you’ve ever done for the Shriners,” said Jones. “And we appreciate you being here in Pike County, we hope you enjoy your time and look forward to having you back for many years to come.”
Pikeville City Mayor Jimmy Carter presented the key to the city to Tommy G. Purvis, Peewee Valley 829 Masonic Lodge, Crestwood, Kosair Shrine Temple, Louisville and El Hasa Shrine Temple, Ashland, Chaplin at Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite, member Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 2 Pikeville, member Hillbilly Clan 3 Louisville and member Hillbilly Clan 8 Columbus.
Carter thanked everyone for coming out to participate in the festival.
“We’d like to welcome everybody,” said Carter. “And thank everybody for making this successful year after year.”
The ceremony ended with Jimmy Kinney announcing the official start to the 46th annual festival.
“I would like to say this is officially the 46th annual Hillbilly Days Festival,” said Kinney. “Have fun!”
The festival will continue through April 22.