Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.