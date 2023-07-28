Although one year has gone by since unprecedented flooding ravaged the region, survivors say the nightmare is far from over.
Kara Tackett said her home was completely destroyed during the flood in July 2022, and although the home is currently inhabitable again, they are still at least another year from having it back to pre-flood condition.
“We’ve got it livable,” said Kara. “We’re just trying to get back what we lost that we’ve had to live without so far.”
For the months following the flood, Kara said, she and her family of seven were forced to separate.
Her 17-year-old daughter, Kaileigh Chaney, said for the time immediately following the flood, they were separated more often than not.
“We were all kind of split up 90 percent of the time,” said Kaileigh.
For four months, Kara said, they were staying in a camper placed in her front yard.
The camper had no heat save for a small space heater, she said, and the colder months proved to be extremely difficult.
“We woke up one morning and it was 39 degrees in our camper,” said Kara. “It was cold.”
During that time, Kara said, her family was forced to split up even more, as she didn’t want the children to try to sleep in such harsh conditions.
When the flood waters devoured her home, Kara said, she was pregnant with her son, Legend, who was welcomed into this world just one week after the family moved back into their home.
“We brought him home on bare floors,” said Kara. “And we were living in three rooms of the house.”
Kara said her family wouldn’t have been able to move back into their home this soon had it not been for the help from the community and the disaster relief teams that came from all over the country.
“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for better support,” said Kara.
Although her family did receive money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kara said, they only received the bare minimum, which is nowhere near the total cost of repairs.
“We actually still have an open case with them (FEMA),” said Kara. “But they said it would still take months to hear back from them.”
Even after all of the updates and repairs done over the last 12 months, Kara said, they’re still finding leaks, damage and mold.
Despite the seemingly never-ending cycle of rebuilding and repairing, Kara said, the biggest challenge she and her family has faced has been the mental health aspect of it.
One of her children, Kara said, has a tendency to start packing her stuff up when it starts to rain.
Her son, she said, constantly follows weather radar and insists that the family be together anytime rain is possible.
Her other daughter, she continued, doesn’t sleep well anymore, especially if it’s raining during the night time hours.
“She’ll stay up until daylight,” said Kara.
Wesley Bryant, another Elkhorn Creek resident who lost his home to the flood, echoed her sentiment.
From the beginning, Wesley said, he had been asking for mental health help.
“Day five, I was asking, begging, when can we get help,” said Wesley.
In August, Wesley said, over one year after the flood, he finally has an appointment with a mental healthcare provider.
Everyone’s journey is different, Wesley said, and while there were good people doing good things to help in the community, unfortunately, not everyone received the support they so desperately needed.
Similar to Kara’s experience, Wesley said he, too, has experienced difficulty with FEMA.
When the flood waters raged through Elkhorn Creek, Wesley said, he lost his home, belongings, bridge and vehicle.
“We can’t get home,” said Wesley.
After applying for help from FEMA to replace his bridge, Wesley said, he went back and forth with officials and still has not received the help needed.
“FEMA, along with Kentucky Emergency Management, said, ‘we’re going to help you with this bridge’,” said Wesley. “But then they come back and say, ‘we’ll, the money fell through and we can’t do that.’”
Wesley said this back and forth of empty promises contributed to his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Additionally, he said, despite FEMA deeming his home uninhabitable, they did not award him any personal content money.
Losing his family home and not being able to try to rebuild, Wesley said, has taken a terrible toll on him.
“The house was built to hold a family, memories, love; a place to dream,” said Wesley. “That was stolen from all of us.
“When I step foot into that house (now), my gut goes into a pretzel,” he continued. “The overwhelming feeling of nothing.”
For a period after the flood, Wesley said, he and his family stayed in a camper at Shelby Valley High School.
However, he said, the pipes beneath the camper began leaking sewage and despite reporting it, the problem continued.
His family left the camper due to the unsanitary conditions, Wesley said, and are currently all staying together with his mother-in-law.
Since the flood, Wesley said, he feels like he has been stuck in fight-mode.
“I’m mad 24//7,” said Wesley. “And I don’t blame this on the flood, I blame this on the government.”
The lack of support, Wesley said, has been a major contributor to his stress and PTSD.
We need empathy from our political leaders and agencies, Wesley said, not apathy.
“There’s still a problem,” said Wesley. “Where is the love?”
Although his journey has been riddled with challenges, Wesley said, there have been positive encounters, too.
Tales of heroism by community members during the flood continue to emerge, Wesley said.
One young boy, Wesley said, saved his family by climbing on a table and cutting a hole in the roof of their home with a knife.
Another group of men, he said, banned together and used mattresses to help wheelchair-bound women escape their mud-filled home.
Recently, Wes said, he and his family returned to their home — through a neighbor's driveway and yard because he still cannot access his driveway with no bridge — to find they had been burglarized.
In moments of distress, Wesley said, it only takes one person to make a big difference.
“One person can change the world,” he said.
Although he is still facing challenges receiving help, Wesley said, seeing some of his family, friends and neighbors receive help and begin to rebuild keeps him going.
“Every time I see someone else getting help, it makes me so happy,” he said.
Sometimes, Wesley said, it takes a little dirt and mud for people to find the beauty in life.
“Take a lotus flower for example, quite possibly the most beautiful living thing on the planet,” said Wesley. “But, without mud and dirt, a lotus doesn’t exist.
“I agree with this to an extent,” he continued. “We don’t see the lotus fight and bleed while covered by the dirt; without the sad, we don’t experience the happy.”