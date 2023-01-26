One-Lane Traffic scheduled for Ky. 197 Elkhorn Creek

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of one-lane traffic with temporary delays beginning Jan. 27, on Ky. 197 Elkhorn Creek in Pike County as crews begin a bridge replacement on E&R Road. The construction site is located at mile point 12.3 (2.8 miles East of Ky. 195 and 4.5 miles West of Ky. 80)
Work is projected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete. Large equipment will be used, restricting the roadway widths during construction. The road will be down to one lane with portable traffic lights at each end directing traffic for the duration of the project. E & R Road traffic will be diverted along a temporary diversion while the new bridge is being constructed. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.
Motorists are encouraged to follow signage and pay close attention to equipment parked in the work zone during the day and overnight hours.
M and M construction has been contracted to perform the work. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
