The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of one-lane traffic with temporary delays beginning Nov. 22, for multiple embankment repairs on Ky. 1460 in Chloe area of Pike County. The work site is located near mile point 0.9 through mile point 4.0 (.9 miles North of U.S. 460 and 1.1 miles East of Ky. 1426).
Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Repairs are projected to take approximately two to three weeks to complete. Large equipment will be required to do the work, restricting the roadway widths during construction. Motorists should watch for signage and pay close attention to equipment parked in the work area during daytime and overnight hours.
King Crete has been contracted to perform the work.
Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.