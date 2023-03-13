One-lane traffic and delays for U.S. 460 near Road Creek In Pike County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of repairs along U.S. 460 in Pike County. Crews will repair embankments at mile point 11.5 ( 1.8 miles East of Ky. 195 and 3.0 miles West of Ky. 80) near Road Creek.
Work is expected to take six to eight weeks as crews drill and stabilize the route. Due to the type of repair and equipment needed, the road was set to be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to pay close attention to the area's signage and equipment parked during daytime and overnight hours.
GSI has been contracted to perform the work. Work is subject to change based on weather conditions.
