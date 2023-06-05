The One Accord Gospel Singing Festival will be held on June 10 in the Pikeville City Park.
According to organizers, the free event will be held from noon to 9 p.m. and include numerous Gospel artists from the region and beyond.
Those set to appear include Called out Ministries of Jenkins; Virda Holland of Hazard; Bobby Tackett of Pikeville; Joe Land of Grants Lick; David Taylor of Pikeville; CJ the DJ of Prestonsburg; 4 G+ven of Richmond, Ohio; The Hagers of Corbin; Caleb Howard of Whitesburg; Aretha Hamp and John R. Hamp of Pikeville; Joseph D. Moore of Williamson, West Virginia.; Saved by Grace of Pikeville; New Hearts of Pikeville; Lorraine Graham Hucks Howard of Conway, South Carolina; Leo and Dee Fannin of Melbourne, Florida; Donette Harrison of Pikeville; The DeRamus family of Castlewood; The Soujourners of Prestonsburg; and Lee Collins of Prestonsburg.