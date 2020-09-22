The Pike County Solid Waste Department, in conjunction with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, will be conducting a waste tire collection event Oct. 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The collection drop off location will be at the solid waste lot near the Pike County maintenance garage at 170 Ford Mountain Road.
Even though events like this have been delayed or curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II said Pike County never stopped regular solid waste pickup.
“Pike County continued in-person solid waste collection even when Lexington and Fayette County governments stopped their pickups for a time,” Jones said. “We continued to operate even with the reduced manpower due to the loss of inmate labor due to the Department of Corrections.”
The Pike County fiscal court hired several temporary employees to fill the spots on the solid waste trucks that had been filled by the inmates.
“We’re hoping that we don’t have to go back to inmate labor because, while it does save the county some money, the service was just not there,” Jones said.
Even with the continued in-person pickup, Jones said there has not been any employees of solid waste or the Pike County fiscal court who has contracted COVID-19.
“We’ve had some scares, people who had secondary exposures from outside,” Jones said. “But in terms of workplace exposures, we’ve had none.”
The waste tire event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The event will be held Oct. 1, 2 and 3 and is basically funded by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management,” Jones said. “We provide employees to help with that.”
Tires will be accepted on or off the rim and includes truck, light truck, passenger cars, implement, lawn tractor, bicycle, motorcycle, golf cart, etc.
“Normally we charge $2 per tire for passenger vehicle tires and $3 per large truck tires,” Jones explained. “But during this event it’s free for private citizens, not businesses.”
In addition to the waste tire collection event, the Pike County Conservation District, in conjunction with the Solid Waste Department, will be having appliance buyback days beginning Oct. 12.
“If you have old appliances laying around, this is an opportunity to get rid of old stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, deep freezers, air conditioners or hot water tanks,” Jones said. “This is funded by the Pike County Conservation District.”
Private citizens, not businesses, can earn $15 per item. The drop off locations will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at county road lots on the following days:
Oct. 12 - Johns Creek lot
Oct. 14 - Robinson Creek lot
Oct. 16 - Belcher lot
Oct. 19 - Marrowbone lot
Oct. 21 - Phelps lot
Oct. 23 - Belfry lot
For more information on either event you may call the Pike County Solid Waste Department at, (606) 432-6245.
