An investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has led to the indictment of two Ohio men on multiple drug trafficking charges.
A Pike grand jury on July 12 indicted Tevon R. Terrell, 26, and Mylan Alexander Bodiford, 24, both of Columbus, Ohio, on five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and importing fentanyl. Terrell was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Terrell and Bodiford were both arrested, according to the PCSO, on June 30 in the Phelps area in the culmination of a months-long investigation into trafficking.
During their arrest on June 30, according the PCSO, deputies and officers with the Pike County Detention Center and Pikeville Police Department conducted a search, resulting in the discovery of 11 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and $5,000 in cash.
The most serious of the charges — aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and the persistent felony charges against Terrell — are class B felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.
Both Bodiford and Terrell remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center as of presstime on July 17.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.