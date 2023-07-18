7-18 Trafficking indictment.jpg

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies transport two Columbus, Ohio, residents — Trevon R. Terrell and Mylan A. Bodiford — to the Pike County Detention Center after their arrests on drug trafficking charges in the Phelps area on June 30.

An investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has led to the indictment of two Ohio men on multiple drug trafficking charges.

A Pike grand jury on July 12 indicted Tevon R. Terrell, 26, and Mylan Alexander Bodiford, 24, both of Columbus, Ohio, on five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and importing fentanyl. Terrell was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Terrell and Bodiford were both arrested, according to the PCSO, on June 30 in the Phelps area in the culmination of a months-long investigation into trafficking.

During their arrest on June 30, according the PCSO, deputies and officers with the Pike County Detention Center and Pikeville Police Department conducted a search, resulting in the discovery of 11 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and $5,000 in cash.

The most serious of the charges — aggravated first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and the persistent felony charges against Terrell — are class B felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.

Both Bodiford and Terrell remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center as of presstime on July 17.

Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

