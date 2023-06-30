Ohio men arrested on trafficking charges; large quantity of drugs, cash seized

Officers said two men are behind bars and a large quantity of drugs are off the streets after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Phelps community in reference to a months-long drug investigation.
Trevon R. Terrell, 26, and Mylan A. Bodiford, 24, both of Columbus, Ohio, were arrested June 30 and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to the PCSO, the search, which occurred on June 30, resulted in the discovery of 11 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of fentanyl and $5,000 in cash.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the two men have no ties or connections to the area.
There will be no tolerance of any kind for people who bring drugs to the area, Scott said.
The search was conducted by the PCSO with the assistance of the Pike County Detention Center Canine Unit and the Pikeville Police Department.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said he is pleased that the search was conducted without incident and commended the efforts of the PCSO.
Terrell and Bodiford were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.